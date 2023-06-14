POINT COMFORT — Residents can expect their recycle carts to begin showing up Thursday after more than a year in the planning process.
The Point Comfort City Council accepted a $40,000 check from Formosa Plastics Corporation for the joint program during its meeting Monday, June 5.
Citizens can expect to receive a postcard in the mail concerning the recycling effort that includes what and what can not be put into the bin, along with a QR code that leads to the RecyclingSimplified.com website with more information.
“We have magnets and door hangers and are going door-to-door as well. It’s educational for all of us,” said Amy Blanchett, senior communications representative for Formosa.
Mike Reeves, South Texas municipal manager for Republic Services, said each card would have a letter attached that will explain the program as well as pickup times.
“It will be the first piece of recycling that goes into the bin,” he said.
A weatherproof sticker will be attached to the lids that will have what is acceptable to be recycled.
“It’s easy and convenient to follow,” said Reeves. “If there are questions, they can refer to the lid, they can go to the website, RecyclingSimplifed.com. There’s a QR code on the postcard that will pull up a phone app with the same information.”
In addition, Reeves said there were seven businesses that are eligible for the program as well as Point Comfort City Hall.
Formosa Director Eric Stevenson approached the city council in April 2022 about creating the program that Formosa offered to pay for.
Reeves said they are working with the Calhoun County Commissioners’ Court to build a pavilion at the county’s recycling center for a drop-off to help reduce fuel costs as the material is transported for sorting at Republic’s Corpus Christi facility.
Reeves said the construction timeline would have it finished in the first or second quarter of 2024. It will be a covered pavilion large enough to support multiple cities while keeping the cost relatively low.
“We have a lot of vested interest in seeing this happen,” said Stevenson.
In other business, the council:
A Point Comfort Police Foundation has been set up as a 501C(3) organization. Jared King, one of the founders, explained they were following all state guidelines and has sponsorship from State Rep. J.M. Lozano and State Sen. Geanie Morrison. The primary goal is to raise awareness as well as funds for a new police department. Once of the fundraisers will be to host a flounder fishing tournament and other events.
Finalized plans for the June 24 Bash at the Bay Fourth of July celebration.
Approved the purchase of the former Church of Christ building for $150,000 to be used as a community center.
Approved the AEP Franchise Tax Agreement.
Made the city administrator position salaried rather than hourly following a closed session.
The meeting was suspended to allow a meeting of the Municipal Development District. New members were appointed, which were the newly elected councilmembers. The board had a public hearing on its budget, which was followed with approval of the budget. The board approved using its funds to purchase the Church of Christ building using $150,000 of its funds. The district is limited on how it can use its funds.