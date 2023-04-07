A request for a homeschool student to be allowed to play football was presented to the Calhoun County School Board.
On March 27, Dr. Jospeh Jenkins spoke on behalf of his son, Jake Jenkins, during the portion of the meeting reserved for comments or reports that is limited to three minutes. Board members cannot comment or take action during this period.
The state legislature passed House Bill 547, known as the UIL Equal Access Bill, in 2021 to allow homeschool students to participate in UIL extracurricular programs. Under the bill, a school board makes the decision on whether to allow homeschool students to participate.
Jenkins said he and his wife, who was a teacher, made the decision to homeschool years ago. “She taught while I was in medical school and my mother is a teacher. I appreciate educators,” he said.
He also went over some of the frequently asked questions about allowing homeschool students to participate:
Educational accountability: He pointed out that homeschool students will have to prove academic standing, noting his son has taken the Stanford Achievement Test for five years.
Snapshot for realignment: The addition of homeschool students should not affect it, as they are not included in the snapshot count.
Participation guidelines: The same policies that are applied to enrolled students will be applied to homeschool participants such as physical condition, fees, transportation, standards of behavior and performance.
Also during the meeting, the board was updated on delinquent tax collection.
Noe Reyes with McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen, P.C., said the numbers were outstanding and above the Financial Integrity System of Texas requirements for school.
The district is at 98%, above the required 95%, said Reyes.
Board president, Bill Harvey, asked what caused the delinquencies. Reyes explained that a number of things could affect it such as the economic wellbeing of the county, inflation, unemployment and cost of living going up.
“All these things can affect people’s ability to pay their taxes,” said Reyes.
Reyes noted the district’s total revenue from tax collections actually exceeded the amount levied for the past four years. In addition to the taxes collected, penalties and fees were included in the revenue.
Total revenue from property tax collections comprises three components — current tax collections for taxes levied in the current fiscal year, delinquent taxes from prior fiscal years and penalties and interest that are collected on delinquent taxes, according to MVBA’s printed report.
In tax year 2021, which was for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2022, the total percent of taxes collected was 100.17 percent. The adjusted tax levy for that year was $42,799,496 of which $42,588,083 in current and delinquent tax was collected along with $285,014 in penalties and interest for a total revenue collection of $42,873,097.
In tax year 2020, which was for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2021, the total percent of taxes collected was 100.73 percent. The adjusted tax levy for that year was $44,924,629 of which $44,916,492 in current and delinquent tax was collected along with $338,201 in penalties and interest for a total revenue collection of $45,254,693.
In other business, the board:
Honored CTE Coordinator Brandi Williams for being named Career & Technology Association of Texas CTE Counselor of the Year.
Adopted an optional Homestead Exemption that raises the exempted amount from $10,000 to $100,000 for taxpayers who are 65 and older or 100 percent disabled.
Adopted the instructional calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
Approved the Certification of Unopposed Candidates for the May 6 board election.
Approved an order canceling the election for district 1, 2 and 6, as all candidates are unopposed.
Approved a new phone system and bid process for support equipment.
Heard a report on summer maintenance projects.
Approved hiring an architect to create bid process documents for a new agriculture barn.
Considered personnel recommendations during a closed session.