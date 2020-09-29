When local resident Joey Gregory saw a Facebook page featuring resin artwork in Dallas, she placed an order. To her dismay, the business had stopped taking orders until next year. Instead of being disappointed, she decided to create her own resin artwork, and Texas Resin was born in her garage.
“I’m impatient, so I decided to try and make one myself. I sent a picture of it to several of my friends, and they all were so jealous because they thought I was able to order from the lady in Dallas, when in fact it was my own creation,” said Gregory. “It was at that point that I decided I may have something I could sell.”
Most of the work is done in Gregory’s garage because the resin can get messy, but she creates the designing and decorating phase at her kitchen table.
“Working in the garage with wet resin sometimes doesn’t work out too well with all of these mosquitoes,” she said. “If this venture keeps taking off the way it has been, I plan to convert my storage room into a small shop. I can make pretty much any shape as long as it has enough surface area to create a swirl of resin.”
Gregory can create almost any shape as long as it has enough surface area to create a swirl of resin. Shapes can also be as small or as large as customers want as long as she has access to wood. She loves the Texas pieces but is excited to branch out into other shapes.
“I’ve made a 3.5 foot Texas shape. I’ve also made a 2-plus foot initial letter that came out gorgeous. I have orders for the letter D, the shape of Louisiana, and also a diamond shape,” she said. “As soon as I catch up on orders, I plan to make a large piece which will be 4x8 feet.”
Though Gregory just began making the pieces a few weeks ago, she is shocked by all the community interest. She said she is very critical of herself, so once she finishes a piece, she often second-guesses herself.
“I always wonder, is this too much? Does it look too gaudy? Is it a mess? As I’ve posted pieces on Facebook, I’ve received nothing but good feedback and an increase in orders, and it makes me so happy that I can create something that people love,” she said. “I take my time on each piece, so it is definitely a good feeling to have people recognize my work. It has really blown up bigger than I expected. I get new orders every day. I created a Facebook page just for the Resin Art, and every morning I am amazed at how many shares I get. I pour, manipulate, swirl, and layer the resin to create the swirling effect. After the pouring process, I add the additional designs with different textures and colors of paints, glitter, and other materials. I use anything I can find that has pretty texture and shine.”
Most of her resin pieces have been made for living room displays. However, she has received orders for custom wedding pieces as well as commercial pieces. The pieces are first cut from 1/4-inch wood and then mixed with resin and different dyes.
Gregory works a full-time job and has a family to take care of.
“I work when I can, which means lunch breaks, after kids go to bed, and lots of time on the weekend,” she said. “I usually will pour several projects in one night and let them cure for 24 hours before starting the design/decorating.”
From start to finish, it takes her several days to complete the pieces of a project. The design side is created completely by Gregory herself. She trusts the use of the power tools to her boyfriend, who helps by cutting all of the shapes. Her daughter has also taken an interest and also made one by herself.
“I may have a design assistant in the making. I think it would be really cool for her to get into and maybe take off running with it,” Gregory said. “She loves crafting as well, so I think she would be great at it.”
For more information, pricing or to inquire about an order, visit the Texas Resin Facebook page or contact TexasResinArt@gmail.com.