Despite the coronavirus pandemic, there are several street and drainage projects picking up around the city and county.
The City of Port Lavaca has numerous projects underway in several districts as part of the Capital Improvement Streets projects for 2019-2020.
The Jackson Street Reconstruction Project will reconstruct new storm drainage, hot-mix pavement, and a sidewalk on the north end of the road from Jackson Street to 5th Street.
There will also be a new six-inch waterline installed from Seadrift Street to 3rd street and Alcoa Street to 7th street.
“The city, contractor, and CCISD have already developed a traffic pattern/control plan for J/R student drop off and pickup activities once school starts,” City Engineer/Interim City Manager Jody Weaver said. “Jackson Street was selected by (city) council as the start point with street rehabilitation in Alamo Heights because of the tremendous school traffic this two-block length of street sees throughout the year.”
Another project that is going on in District 4 is the George Street Reconstruction Project, which is in the final stages of design.
The scope of the project is to reconstruct George Street from Half League Road to Border Street, including a sidewalk on one side and replacing a sanitary sewer line, according to Weaver.
The estimated $1 million project was selected by the city council in order to continue to the rehabilitation in the Bonorden area, and of George Street, which began a few years ago.
The city just completed a new sidewalk project on Houston Street from the Lynn’s Bayou Bridge to Hwy 35.
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
As part of the ongoing Calhoun County State Highway 35 causeway rehabilitation project being constructed by SCR Civil Construction, LLC, a 24-hour lane closure will be required between Monday, May 18 through Thursday, May 21, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
SCR construction will be closing the inside lanes in both the northbound and southbound direction as they construct crash cushion foundation pads in preparation for the center median barrier, which will be installed at a later date, the press release stated.
The lane closure will be installed Monday morning and will be removed by Thursday afternoon.
SRC Civil Construction, LLC of Richmond, Texas, was awarded the contract with a bid of $16,253,957.06.
The Texas Department of Transportation started a project to repair and resurface pavement on Tuesday, April 21.
Hunter Industries Ltd, of San Marcos, Texas, was awarded the contract with a bid of $4,717,938.97.
On Tuesday, April 21, the contractor began a Pavement Repair and Resurfacing project on State Highway 238 in Port Lavaca. The contractor removed and replaced six inches of pavement. The project limits extend from US 87 (Main Street) to FM 2433.
The project is expected to last approximately 5 months.
Motorists should expect possible traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone and should keep the following tips in mind:
• Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
• Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
• Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.
