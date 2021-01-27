After more than two weeks, Calhoun Sandcrabs Varsity Basketball returned to action Tuesday, Jan. 19, against the West Oso Bears.
This is the Sandcrabs’ first game since their Jan. 5 overtime loss to the Sinton Pirates.
Seniors Jarius Stewart, Steve Johnson, and Caleb Kwi got back to work and earned their first win since Dec. 31, 2020, against Ingleside.
Johnson, with a season-high 22-points in the 59-54 win over the Bears, stepped up for one of his teammates, a player who came back from quarantine but didn’t play in Tuesday’s game.
“Me going into the game I know I have to do my best to step up for him until he gets better,” Johnson said. “And it’s his spot, but every day I work to make this better myself.”
It is a recurring situation for the Sandcrabs this season, Johnson said. When one player goes down, “another one steps up.”
Stewart recorded a big 3-pointer in the second half after an Aaron Zapata rebound and scored nine points total. He said it was great to get this win after taking a tough loss against Sinton, and he added, “it was tough coming back after a week.”
The Sandcrabs didn’t play last week due to the team being under quarantine due to COVID-19, and Johnson, Stewart, and Kwi were glad to be back on the court.
“It was pretty tough being back on the court; just getting our runs back,” Stewart said. “And getting back going, but I’m just glad we came out with the win.”
Johnson said it’s good to be with his friends and “brothers” on the court again after being out for so long.
“We all work out together; we play basketball together,” Johnson said. “So being out here competing with them is just an amazing feeling and something I missed the most, and I hope it doesn’t go away anytime soon.”
Kwi and the Sandcrabs were eager to get back on the court. He said they were running outside on the track and trying to keep their bodies “in shape” before the game against West Oso.
Sandcrabs Head Basketball John Curta was glad to get the win after his team was put under quarantine.
This is the second time his team was “out” due to quarantine, and Curta believed it cost them the game against Sinton.
“For the guys to come out here and get this win against West Oso, who’s in second place right now…and so for us to beat them here; that’s a pretty important win to start off this week, so we got four days in a row here, and to start off with a win that helps out a lot,” Curta said.
The Sandcrabs played four consecutive games from Tuesday to Friday, and Calhoun rescheduled its matches against Corpus Christi Miller and Rockport to last Wednesday and Thursday.
After the win against West Oso, the Sandcrabs have a long stretch of games due to rescheduling games because of COVID.
The Sandcrabs will take their next three games one step at a time, and Johnson said they’ll worry about their next game tomorrow, and “the day after that,” they’ll worry about the next one.
The win over the Bears will help boost the Sandcrabs’ energy heading into the next three games.
“It definitely gives us a boost of energy going in there, knowing that we can compete with anybody on the court,” Johnson said.
The Sandcrabs finished 2-2 last week in their four-game stretch. They will take on the Sinton Pirates in the second meeting of the season this Friday at Sinton. Last Tuesday’s Ingleside game was postponed to Monday, Feb. 1.