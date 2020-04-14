Traditionally, Calhoun High School Sandette Drill Team candidates would set aside a few days, learn a routine from officer candidates and perform in front of a live panel of judges. The nervous waiting game would then take place to determine who earned a spot on the brand new team.
Thanks to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, tryouts for the 2020-21 school year have taken a non-traditional twist.
“Generally, during the week of practice, our officer candidates would teach the choreography to the team candidates, while the directors observed and provided assistance as needed. It is very student-centered learning so that we can see how our officers lead and how our team learns,” said Sandette Director Ashleigh Wood. “Mock tryouts are a run-through of tryouts, and this provides feedback to the candidates on their strengths and areas they need to target before tryouts. During tryouts, the candidates are brought in the gym in groups of three or four, where they perform their dance in front of three judges.”
Wood said that when the candidates left school the Friday before spring break, they were aware of the possibility that tryouts might be postponed. “During the break, it became very evident that we were going to need to restructure the tryout process to adhere to the recommendations given by public officials.”
“At that point, we used social media to get all of the candidates into Google Classroom. During the week of March 30, we would hold practices via Zoom,” said Wood. “During these practices, Sandette Assistant and CHS teacher Megan Strauss would teach one of the three sections of the dance- kick, pom and hip-hop. She would also have to record herself teaching the dance, in the event that a candidate could not attend a Zoom practice.”
Wood and Assistant Director Crystal Woody monitored the practices for questions. The pair of directors often found minor problems with the process and fixed them as they went along. “We had to create a process for everything, including how to ask questions during practice times.”
“One of the major issues with the process was combining the three sections into one dance. We tried to keep the virtual tryout process as close to the traditional process as possible,” said Wood. “However, we noticed that teaching it as one large dance from a distance was difficult for Megan and frustrating for the candidates, that is when we decided to allow the team candidates to submit one video for each section, resulting in three videos per candidate. This would make it a little more difficult on the directors but was more beneficial for the candidates.”
The window for video submissions started at noon last Friday and closed at noon, Saturday. Team candidates submitted one hip-hop, one kick, and one pom video. Each officer candidate was required to choreograph a solo routine and combine all three team dances into one.
“Even during the submission window, we had to practice a little grace. Many of the candidates had difficulties uploading videos due to internet connection or the files being too large,” Wood said. “Saturday from about 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., all the directors sat at their computers troubleshooting for the girls. After the candidates submitted the videos, we then had to compile all of the videos into one large video to share with our three judges. Then, we had to wait for the judges to return their score sheets, tabulate and announce the new team. There are a lot of moving parts for this tryout process.”
Wood said they knew what kind of work ethic the four returning members possessed, but the distance learning process has left them blind in many ways.
“We have not been able to see how these candidates work as a whole group or how they will interact with one another. We have been unable to see how their dance skills have progressed over the span of a week,” she said. “In many cases, we have not been able to put a face to a name on the screen. At this point in the traditional tryout process, we have a good sense of personalities and what they potentially bring to the team. We really have no idea what to expect when we start practice in July.”
Only time will tell how the process will affect the way the team bonds, but Wood mentioned that kids are resilient.
“With the amount of time these teams spend together, I have no doubt that they will form a bond. I just expect it to be a little slower than the teams in the past,” Wood said. “This method is not preferred, but I have faith that we will bring forth our best possible team.”
Members of the 2020-21 CHS Sandette Drill Team are: Esmeralda Garcia, Captain
Lay Hso, Co Captain
Ana Castillo, Lieutenant
Miranda Garcia, Reserve Officer
Serina Chavez
Nayelli Degollado
Keira Fleming
Cathalin Garcia
EhNayGay Hso
Emmalee Hariss
Hel Koo Thart
Ayzria Longoria
Liliana Mendez
Gabrielle Morales
Adrianna Rodriguez
Cameron Sanchez
Antionette Uresti
Kristina Villarreal