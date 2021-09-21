The Sandies got back on the winning track Friday against Sinton in five sets to bring their district record to 2-1 and 16-10 overall.
“The Sandies played a very long, tough match and came out with a big win,” said head coach Jenna Treybig Buzek.
The team took the first two sets, 25-23, 20-25, before losing the third, 13-25. They came back in the fourth set to win 25-12 and clinched the win with a 14-12 final set.
For the Sandies, Rosie Orta had three aces, 12 kills, one block, 27 assists, and 17 digs. Emma Strakos added one ace, one kill, 23 assists, and seven digs. Leah Lucey had eight kills, one block, and four digs. Kamryn Kestler had three kills, two digs, and two blocks. Savannah Lane had one ace, 18 kills, and eight digs. Adrianna Cortez had two kills, one block, and one dig. Keri Grantland had 30 digs and four assists. Morgan Gray had 17 kills and 16 digs. Mia Salazar had four digs, and Raelin Luna and four digs.
Sandies fall to
Rockport-Fulton
The Varsity Sandies had a setback against Rockport-Fulton on Sept. 14 to bring their district record to 1-1 and overall record to 15-10.
The team lost the match in four sets, 21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 12-25.
“It was a tough loss,” said head coach Jenna Treybig Buzek. “The girls played okay but not enough to win.
For the Sandies, Emma Strakos had two aces, 15 assists, and three digs; Kamryn Kestler had four kills, three digs, and two blocks; Keri Grantland had one ace, 32 digs, and one assist; Leah Lucey had five kills, one block, and three digs; Mia Salazar had five digs and one assist; Morgan Gray had three aces, nine kills, and 17 digs; Nevaeh Rangel had one ace, two kills, one block, and seven digs; Rosie Orta had seven kills, 14 assists, and seven digs; and Savannah Lane had three aces, six kills, and seven digs.
Rockport-Fulton downs
JV Sandies
The JV Sandies lost a tough game to Rockport-Fulton on Sept. 14 in three sets; 25-21, 18-25, 22-25.
“We were disappointed in the result, but I feel hopeful about the match-up for the second round of district,” said coach Kristin Spencer. “We know what to expect with their squad, and we know we can make some adjustments to beat them in the future.”
McKynzie Judd lead with 19 digs, and Morgan Russell added 12. Sydney Rasmussen and Addison Rodriguez each put down 11 kills. Rodriguez had three aces. Caytln Massey was back in the game and put up two blocks. Russell had 11 assists, and Rodriguez lead with 13.
Freshmen lose to
Rockport-Fulton
The freshmen Sandies played Rockport-Fulton on Sept. 14 and lost the match in three sets, 25-19, 18-25, 19-25, to bring their record to 1-1 in district play and 14-4 overall.
For the Sandies, Brooke Kirchner had one dig and one kill; Kendall Farmer had six digs, seven kills, and one ace; Aubrey Vasquez had one dig and one kill; Asia Lozano had one dig; Briley Christensen had two digs, four kills, and two aces; Lillian Gossett had two digs, eight assists, seven kills, and two aces; McKenna Boedeker had two digs, one kill, and one ace; Lauren Chavana had two digs and one ace; and Zoe Conde had five digs, two assists, and two aces.
7th grade Lady Pirates take second in tourney
The Seadrift seventh grade Lady Pirates faced the Cade Bulldogs in their first game of the 78 Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 16 at the Victoria Event Center.
The team got the win in three sets; 21-25, 25-21, 25-19.
In the first set, high scorers were Aspen Crittendon with six points, and Jai’Lynn Boots had four points.
Leading the way in game two was Boots with nine points, and Zea Quintanilla had three points
In the final game, Boots was the high scorer with six points.
The team returned for more tournament action on Saturday, where they made it to the championship game before falling to Howell.
First up was the Stroman Vipers, which the Lady Pirates defeated in two sets, 25-22 and 26-24. The win sent them to the championship game.
The leading scorers in game one were Bailee Pompa with five points and one ace. Boots had four points and two aces. In game two, leaders were Boots with four points and two kills and Amya Stringo with three points.
In the championship, the team faced the Howell Wildcats and fell 17-25 and 15-25 to take second place.
Leading the Lady Pirates were Quintanilla with four points and Pompa with three points.
8th grade Lady Fiddlers take 3rd in Cade tourney
The eighth-grade Lady Fiddlers A team took third in the Cade Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The Lady Fiddlers lost the first game against OLV. The Lady Fiddlers won the first set, 25-15, but dropped the next two, 18-25, 23-25.
Next up was Edna. The Lady Fiddlers took the match in two sets, 25-15, 25-9, to clinch third place.
For the Lady Fiddlers, McKenlie Frankson had 12 aces, three kills, two digs, and nine assists; Karlie Wilkey had nine aces, four kills, eight digs, and two assists; Arcana Adama had three aces and five digs; Ava Manning had one ace, two kills, and five digs; Layla Myers had one ace and seven kills; Jennah Ortiz had three aces and eight digs; Jordynn Pena had three kills and two digs; Taylor Vallair had one ace and five kills; and Laynie Wood had one ace, one kill, and four digs.
Their next game is Thursday at Cade, beginning at 6 p.m.