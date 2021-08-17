Calhoun County ISD school board trustees discussed additions to the proposed budget in the Aug. 7 special meeting and budget workshop.
CCISD Chief Financial Officer Robin Martinez went over the campuses budgets and their requests that were not listed in the first budget meeting.
“The major changes in these numbers compared to the one I presented in our last workshop are Mr. Nichols’ recommendations for the items that the campus has requested, is added into these numbers.” Martinez said.
The proposed budget is still in preliminary, according to Martinez. She went to another budget workshop and the numbers have changed since the last meeting.
The districts recapture went up $600,000, according to Martinez, and was informed that they were already collecting 125 percent of tax collection this year.
In other business, the board went over changes in the student handbook regarding facial masks and COVID questions from a member of the school board.
Assistant Superintendent Kelly Taylor reviewed the changes in the handbook, one of them being regarding masks.
Facial masks are optional in the school district and in the student handbook, Taylor said the proposed change is subject to adjustment at the time of publication “as a result of public health guidance and local conditions.”
“So as far as the handbook is concerned, it will reference the safety plan, which is also subject to change as we learn more about health guidance.” Taylor said.
School board member Dominic Robles asked a question to Taylor in regards of contact tracing. Taylor had received questions regarding close contact, quarantining students and informing parents.
“When we last spoke, we said that it was a commitment to our parents to make sure that we gave them good information about public health. And we continue to do so.” Taylor said.
The district posts online, and emails staff regarding what is happening on each campus, Taylor added.
Only two items were voted on during the special meeting, the board:
-Approved the CCISD Student Code of Conduct for 2021-22 as presented.
-Approved the CCISD Title IX coordinator and investigation process as submitted.