The Calhoun County ISD School Board held its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, May 11, in the district administration building.
The board handed out special recognitions during the meeting, including a plaque to Joe Ortiz, who was in his final meeting as a board member.
Ortiz was presented a plaque for his 10-year service on the CCISD school board as a trustee. During his 10 years, he served as the board president, vice president, and secretary.
After receiving his plaque from School Board President Bill Harvey, Ortiz had a few things to say.
“I just want to thank the past and present board members for all the support I’ve got from them,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz also thanked Superintendent Larry Nichols, the school district, the parents of CCISD, and his wife and two daughters for their support.
Ortiz left board room with his plaque, and the school board swore in his replacement Rene Flores, and also John Foester and Dominic Robles.
The board also recognized the CCISD Child Nutrition Department for its hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department distributed approximately 65,000 meals to CCISD students from five locations in the district. The district honored the staff members from each location with a plaque to be displayed in their kitchens in recognition of their hard work during the COVID-19 crisis.
Lastly, the board recognized 18-year-old Senior Anthony Liu, who was named a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship and the winner of the National Merit Formosa USA Scholarship related to the program.
In other news, the board:
Approved a contract with Rain King for $946,302 to replace the vocational building roof of Calhoun High School to be paid for by insurance proceeds.
Approved David Gaskamp as the board member to serve on the Partners in Education committee for two terms.
Approved the termination and revocation of the 2019-20 probationary contract of Mary Nevarez after returning from a closed session. Nevarez was arrested on January 17 for warrants for wide right/left turn, failure to yield right of way, and failure to appear, and on May 2 for driving while intoxicated. The board did not discuss the reasons for Nevarez’s termination as a CCISD employee.