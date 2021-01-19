Calhoun County ISD celebrates School Board Recognition Month in January.
The school district recognized the hard work the school board has provided during these difficult times in the middle of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The highlights include implementing “Non-traditional” learning that follows the state health guidelines, providing Chromebooks to students, continuing to pay CCISD staff during the shutdown, free meals and curbside pick, providing rapid COVID tests, and more.
Superintendent Larry Nichols talked about the school board’s accomplishments during these unusual times.
Nichols said working through a “worldwide pandemic” is more challenging to the school board than serving its normal time.
One highlight Nichols pointed out is that the board helped reduce school taxes for Calhoun County residents by “refinancing the bonds”.
The last two years, residents of Calhoun County had their tax rate reduced, Nichols said.
“They’ve provided raises for the staff so that we can get and keep the best teachers to deal with our students…in a tough time during a pandemic,” Nichols said.
Nichols listed the COVID expenditures that the board approved over the summer to make sure students and staff were safe, including temperature screeners, health screeners, rapid COVID tests, and providing free meals to students via curbside pickup.
“They’ve done their tasks; we completed the bond, bond issues, expenditures are done,” Nichols said.
He added the board is still working on Hurricane Harvey insurance.
As Nichols stated in the January meeting, the board did not sign up to work through a pandemic, but the members stepped up their game during these times.
Nichols said the board members stepped up just like their teachers and custodians did.
CCISD School Board President Bill Harvey talked about the importance of working together, not just the board but the district as a whole.
“We have worked together with the staff in trying to take a look at every aspect of how we operate as a district,” Harvey said.
That includes the logistics of the district, personnel issues, personnel opportunities, and keeping the students of CCISD safe “carefully”, Harvey said.
One of the first things the board did in the summer “with the staff recommendations” was to approve the purchase of Chromebooks for the students, Harvey said.
“We bought those early on because we felt there’s a chance that we might have kids out of class for periods of time, maybe whole classes out for a period of time, and so we wanted to be prepared for that,” Harvey said.
Harvey continued on the safety aspect of what the school board approved, which included “refitting drinking fountains” so students would not have to drink directly from them, keeping students socially distanced in the classroom as best they could, and asking students and staff to wear masks.
The school board still faces new challenges every day, and Harvey and the board make sure that they look at what the district needs.
“We really have tried to take a look at every single aspect of our operation, everything from how we get kids back and forth to school, how we spread them apart in the schools when we provide meals for them,” Harvey said. “And tried to address every one of those in a fashion which would allow us to stay in school.”
Harvey is blessed that the schools remained open during this school year, and he said the district has done a great job in that regard.
“That’s our responsibility to try to do the best that we can to keep these kids safe and our staff safe,” Harvey said. “And make sure that we can provide them the best education under the circumstances.”
Harvey gave a lot of credit to Superintendent Nichols, the administrators, the administrators’ staff, and the principals. He said they have done a great job and are blessed at where they are now during these times.