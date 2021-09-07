The Scout Fish-O-Ree has run 43 years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put a kibosh on the fun for the second consecutive year.
“I’m disappointed the pandemic isn’t under control. I’ve been doing it for a long time, and I love doing it,” said Ronald Crain, who founded the fishing tournament as a means to introduce children to Scouting.
The tournament was set for Sept. 11 at the Alcoa pier in Point Comfort.
The tournament started in 1978 with Boy Scouts, but girls started asking if they could come too, and so “we said yeah, and the girls have been kicking it and doing really good,” said Crain.
It started with the premise of each participant bringing a friend along as a way to recruit them into Scouting.
“It was all about getting kids into Scouting,” he said.
In the first year, the winners were offered their choice of an offshore, inshore, or floundering fishing trip.
“The first winner chose an offshore fishing trip for him and his dad,” said Crain. “I wish I could still do that, but I’ve sold my big boats, so I don’t do that anymore.”
Now, the winners receive a multi-tool knife or a gift card “to get what they want,” he said.
The tournament has moved over time after starting at the Port Lavaca pier. It went to Lake Texana, which Crain described as beautiful and shady, but said they didn’t catch many fish. For the past several years, it has been in Point Comfort and sponsored by Alcoa.
“Laurel Cahill with Alcoa said we should have it at their pier, but it didn’t have bathrooms. They got the bathrooms done by the tournament time and had all the bottled water iced down. They also donated 125 rod and reel combos to give to the kids,” he said.
This year’s sponsors, who have been helping out for several years, are Braskem, H-E-B, and Formosa Plastics.
Crain received Scouting’s Silver Beaver award for his tournament in 2019, and then COVID happened, and he hasn’t been able to have the tournament since.
“I was surprised I was nominated, much less that I got it,” he said. “There hasn’t been a contest since, and I’m kind of embarrassed.”
The contest is a family affair with his son Michael helping out with plans to take over and keep it running. His daughter, Mary, and her husband help with the weighing and measuring.
“My daughter is in Alaska on a cruise and was going to come back to help,” he said. “I had to tell her to not come back.”