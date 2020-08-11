The Seadrift City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, August 4, at the city hall.
Before the meeting started, the council held three public hearings regarding the preliminary tax rate, the proposed budgets (General, Utility, Solid Waste, Harbor, Hotel/Motel, and CDL budgets), and the franchise agreement for Victoria Electric Cooperative - Infinium.
In their regularly scheduled meeting, the council approved the franchise agreement with VEC- Infinium.
In last month’s meeting, Seadrift and VEC-Infinium discussed bringing fiber and wireless internet to the city.
“The internet is such an important part of today’s household, especially with what is going on today,” Warzecha said in last month’s meeting.
The Council voted unanimously, 3-0, with Councilmen Rainer Brigham and Geoffrey Hunt absent for Tuesday’s meeting.
Council talked about the grants took the following actions:
- FEMA-HMGP: Approved to award the bid to Romco Equipment for Mobile Generators and authorized a matching payment when the time comes
- GLO-CDBG-MIT: Approved to select Lynn Engineering as their engineer firm for the grant
- TCEQ Number Three: Approved to authorize an application with TCEQ for restore number three grant of $300,000 to repair and upgrade the A.D. Powers West End Boat Ramp, parking, lighting, and picnic table cabana
- Discussed the budget for the 2020-21 tax rate and approved to adopt the preliminary tax rate of 56 cents per $100 valuation
- Approved to adopt the following budgets: Utility, Solid Waste, Harbor, Hotel/Motel, and FEMA CDL
The Council will host two additional public hearings regarding the Tax Rate and General Fund Budgets on Tuesday, August 25, and Tuesday, September 1 and will vote on the 2020-21 Budget at the September 1 meeting.