There will be no tax increases to fund the new Wastewater Treatment Plant for the residents of Seadrift as the city council approved issuing Certificates of obligation during a July 20 special meeting.
The Seadrift City Council had Dusty Traylor of RBC Capital Markets and the city’s financial advisor explained the process.
“So the item before you on the agenda this evening is a requirement pursuant to state law that starts the process towards the issuance of Certificates of Obligation,” Traylor said.
Traylor added the city’s purpose is for construction costs of the wastewater treatment plant and the certificates will not exceed $2,250,000.
“They spell out an ad valorem tax pledge that is solely backing the security behind the city. The city is allowed to, and firmly plans to, pay the debt service on these certificates of obligation from your utility system revenues,” Traylor said.
As long as the city utility revenues are sufficient, they would not need an ad valorem tax increase “associated with the debt service,” Traylor added.
Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest said the revenue from monthly sewer bills would be deposited into an escrow account to go toward the new plant.
In other business from the special meeting, the council discussed projects that might be funded through the American Rescue Plan .
Projects- listed included new generators or necessary improvements for water and sewer plants, grants or lower-interest loans to local businesses and non-profits that struggled due to COVID-19 and more.
One of the big potential projects mentioned was broadband infrastructure improvements.
Councilwoman Peggy Gaines said everyone in Seadrift would “benefit from increasing” the broadband.
Gaines’s fellow council member, Tracey Johnson, was in agreement with her on improving broadband infrastructure.
“I’m willing to look at broadband infrastructure,” Johnson said.
With fiber internet coming to Seadrift, Johnson added it would be nice to have other options for those who can’t afford it.
In other business, the council approved the following items:
– The term of financing and a resolution for government capital financing for up to $28,000.
– To authorize advertising requests for a proposal for procurement of administrative services
– To authorize C.M Company Auctions to auction off city surplus vehicles/equipment.
– To declare a diesel generator as surplus and put it up for sealed bid or auction it off or donate it to Calhoun County Precinct 4.
– To declare a Kubota diesel tractor as surplus and put it up for sealed bids or auction it off.
– To change the 2006 Ford Truck and 1995 Ford Dump Truck previously declared surplus to a sealed bid sale or auction.