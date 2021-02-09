The Seadrift City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the city’s Civic Center.
The city was hit with another discharge violation from TCEQ. In the December 2020 meeting, Mayor Elmer DeForest read the letter from TCEQ about the same violation from the existing Wastewater Treatment Plant.
In last Tuesday’s meeting, DeForest said the city was hit with the “maximum” fine of $54,865.
DeForest stated if the city does what TCEQ wants, it can knock $10,937 off the fine, making it $43,892 and calling it an administrative fine as TCEQ calls it, he said.
The city has been struggling with some of the items that were addressed in their November 2020 letter to TCEQ, Deforest said. “It seems like they ignored some of those items,” and the city is trying to work through that.
The city is facing some “pressing issues” regarding timelines upon receiving the letter from TCEQ to do certain things.
“And if we don’t do some of these things, we could be facing higher fines,” DeForest said, “and we’re doing our best to try to get some of these things accomplished.”
After explaining the issues of the fine, DeForest issued an executive order suspending “normal work” for their utility crew until Friday, Feb. 19, so they can concentrate on the wastewater treatment plant.
DeForest also issued an executive order waiving all utility bill late fees for February due to billing delays caused by COVID.
DeForest and the council discussed three ways to deal with the fine from TCEQ.
The first option, DeForest said, is for the city to pay the $43,892 fine, and he added TCEQ would work with them for any “timeline extension” unless the city agrees to “the order and the fine.”
The other options are to make payments to TCEQ or do a special environmental project, DeForest said.
Seadrift has been working on getting a new Wastewater Treatment Plant since early 2017, but Hurricane Harvey pushed the project back two years.
Last August, according to DeForest, the city was going to “proceed and procure” a loan from the Texas Water Development Board, but due to COVID-19, they didn’t offer any loans.
The Texas Water Development Board was supposed to offer its next round of loans last month, but due to COVID, it didn’t happen. They haven’t offered anything, DeForest said. “We’re hoping that in the March round, they will offer us to procure financing for the new wastewater treatment plant, which has the option over time of giving us 50% principal forgiveness on the plant itself. If we go that route.”
Councilman Rainier Brigham made the motion to pay the fine out of the contingency fund as a loan and pay it back with three percent interest.
The council approved it unanimously.
In other business, the Council:
- Approved, 4-1, to authorize the exclusive use of the bayfront and pavilion to the Texas Water Safari on the second Saturday of June of each year beginning in 2023
- Heard the request from Castaway Youth Charities of for Hotel Motel Funds but took no action
GRANTS:
The council approved or discussed the following grants:
- FEMA-DAC RFR: The council approved to pay invoices 60 to 66 for Pier (Second Quarter of 2018 thru Fourth Quarter 2019) and Invoices 51 to 59 for several projects (first quarter 2020).
- 2019-20 CDBG Number 7220429: This will be discussed more in the March meeting. No action was taken.
- TxDOT Transportation Alternative: The council approved the authorization grant works to being the preliminary works on the sidewalk project on March 1 or earlier.