Seadrift City Council resumed its regularly scheduled meetings Tuesday, June 2, for the first time since April.
COVID-19 caused the cancellation of last May’s meeting.
The Council returned to action and talked about the latest updates on the grants.
The council approved to pay invoices to G&W Engineers for $17,721.25 and $3,337.50 for the Seawall FEMA Project 3228 and DAC FEMA Project 32916.
Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest talked about the status of the seawall at Tuesday’s meeting. He said it is still in limbo and going through the process of the changed statement of work approved.
DeForest said FEMA is hung up on the original engineering that was going to put the new seawall inches out from the old seawall, and he added FEMA said that is an “improvement project” and will not fund it.
DeForest stated it has to be a replacement seawall with the same footprint, and he added even though it’s going to cost the city three or more millions of dollars to remove the old seawall and “to put a new seawall in its place”.
“We worded our statement of work changes to incorporate their [FEMA] language and hope we get it done in the best way possible,” DeForest said.
On the following items, the council:
--CDBG_MIT: Approved to request a proposal (RFP) for administrative services and requests for qualifications (RFQs) for engineering services related to the community development block grant – mitigation (CDBG-MIT) grant programs administered by the Texas General Land Office (GLO).
--TxCDBG FAST GRANT: Approved bids from DACO for $213,294 via BuyBoard for a fire rescue command/light rescue vehicle funded by TxCDBG FAST; approved the bid from Municipal Emergency Services for $49,733.39 for the vehicle extraction rescue set, and approved payment of $22,518.84 to Casco Industries, Inc. for self-contracted Breathing apparatuses, pending completed delivery documentation, and receipt of funds from TDA.
--GLO-CDBG-DR: Approved payment to GrantWorks for $24,339.22 when funds for GLO are received.
--Financial Procedures: Approved the Seadrift Financial Procedure Payments.
--Street/Drainage Projects: Approved to authorize street work by County and authorized payment when invoiced. According to DeForest, the city will pay half for this fiscal year and the remainder before December 31.
In other Seadrift news, DeForest made a proclamation Tuesday, May 19, declaring the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency/disaster and city’s orders rescinded and superseded by Governor Gregg Abbott’s Executive orders.
According to the proclamation, any new and/or existing executive orders issued by Governor Abbot are still in force and will be in force and are to be abided by until he rescinds, changes and/or cancels his executive orders.
DeForest stated in the proclamation that individuals should continue practicing social distancing, using hand sanitizers, and practicing other healthy procedures to reduce and limit COVID-19 exposures and infections.
Under the governor’s executive order GA-23, dated May 18, the city of Seadrift issued Code Enforcement Guidelines regarding restaurants, bars, playgrounds, parks, and sports facilities that took effect Friday, May 22.
Under the guidelines, restaurants may continue operations and expand dine-in operations up to 50 percent of maximum occupancy.
Bars and similar establishments may open and operate at a maximum capacity of 25 percent.
Playgrounds will remain closed, but parks, piers and other public places are open. In the guidelines, DeForest said social distancing should be practiced when not in a family unit of the same household.
Sports programs may begin using facilities for practice, but no competition can begin before Monday, June 15.
The guidelines list the following maximum capacities for restaurants and bars:
Bubba’s: Inside Dining: 90 maximum at any one time.
La Terazza: Inside Dining: 62 Outside Patio: 12
The Shack: Inside: 50 Outside: 25
Rocky’s: Inside: 12 Outside: 6
Drifter’s Bar: Inside: 25 max at any one time.