By JARED VAN EPPS
The City of Seadrift issued its fourth executive order signed by Mayor Elmer DeForest Wednesday afternoon.
According to DeForest, the executive order is similar in language to what Governor Greg Abbott issued last Monday.
In the Executive Order called Open Seadrift Safely and Responsibility: Phase One, DeForest encourages Seadrift residents to continue to practice social-distancing.
“In as much as possible, residents, visitors, and temporary residents are encouraged to continue practicing safe distancing and to protect those household members that are at most risk,” DeForest said in the executive order.
One of the highlights from the executive order is that the city’s curfew ended Friday, May 1 at 4 a.m.
Regarding restaurants, Deforest said in the executive order, “Restaurants may resume operations. If a restaurant decides to open their dining rooms and outdoor patios for business, they must follow the restrictions under phase one of the Governor’s executive order and the city’s executive order too.”
The items listed include that restaurants must place tables six feet apart, the maximum seating at one table “shall be no more than six”, and restaurants will be limited to 25 percent of their maximum seating capacity in the dining room and the same applies to outdoor patios if restaurants have them.
DeForest listed the four restaurants in the city of Seadrift: Bubba’s: Inside: 45 max at any one time, La Terazza: Inside: 32 max and outdoor patio: seven, The Shack: Inside: 25 max and outdoor patio: 13, and Rocky’s: Inside: seven max and outdoor patio: four.
In the executive order, the city government shall resume normal operations with the following openings and restrictions.
The Bay Front Pier opened Friday, May 1, except for the damaged portion previously blocked off.
The parks will remain open, but playgrounds will remain closed since COVID-19 can remain on surfaces for up to three days.
The City Hall lobby is open to the public during normal operating hours, with required social-distancing in the lobby and the office.
“Customers will not be allowed into the office area from the lobby,” Deforest said. “Customers may be allowed further access to take care of needed business, but will be allowed entry through the Council Room door and will be required to wear a face-covering and must make an appointment to be allowed entry to transact business.”
The Seadrift Police Department is open for business during normal hours, DeForest stated, “unless otherwise posted by signs at the police department.”
The Municipal Court and office are not open to the public nor is court being held in accordance with the Supreme Court of Texas 12th Emergency Order regarding COVID-19 operations.
“At the municipal court judge’s discretion, may meet with individuals for preliminary information, evidence gathering, pleas, etc,” DeForest stated.
Deforest added that any meeting that the Municipal Judge decides to hold shall be held in the City Council Chamber and not in the Municipal Judge building or the judge’s office, “and must be held by appointment.”
“The appointments will be coordinated between the Municipal Court Clerk, located in City Hall, and the Municipal Judge as to date and time,” DeForest stated.
For retail and grocery stores in the executive order, Deforested stated that customers must maintain six feet of social-distancing when shopping and when in the checkout line, “unless they are a family unit checking out as one.”
“The retail and grocery business may, but not required, only allow one member of a family to do necessary shopping,” DeForest stated. “so as to reduce the number of people in the stores to maintain proper social-distancing requirements.”
Other businesses not listed or located within the city may open or remain open and operate under the city’s guideline, DeForest stated.
“Keeping in mind the requirement for social-distancing of six-feet or more, unless safety and/or production dictates otherwise,” DeForest stated.
DeForest added if production and safety distance closer than six-feet is necessary for retail, grocery and other businesses, then the employer should consider requiring employees to wear protective masks.
DeForest talked about the executive order regarding employees (retail, grocery, the city, etc.) showing symptoms of the virus.
“If an employee reports in sick with a temperature, cough, or flu-like symptoms that employee shall be sent home and enter a 14-day self-quarantine and shall not return to work until completely recovered,” DeForest stated in the executive order.
DeForest finally stated in the executive order, “intestinally failure to comply with any sections or parts” of the latest executive order that “require compliance is an offense punishable by a fine not exceed $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days, or both fine and confinement.”
The executive order took effect Friday, May 1 at 12:01 a.m.