The city of Seadrift became the first city in Calhoun County to issue a “Stay-at-Home” Executive Order to residents Friday afternoon due to COVID-19.
Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest issued the executive order instructing all Seadrift residents, visitors, and temporary residents to stay home beginning 10 p.m. tonight through Sunday, April 12.
In the executive order, the curfew is enforced within the entire county, not just within the city.
Deforest talked about why he had to issue the executive order for the city of Seadrift.
“Every day, many cities and counties are becoming Stay-at-Home conditions and some closer to us,” DeForest said. “I believe you may see similar from Port Lavaca and Point Comfort at some time.”
Currently, there are three cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County, and DeForest said, unfortunately, the city couldn’t obtain the information on where in the county the cases were from, or whether they are Seadrift residents.
“It is hard enough to get just the information that there are active cases in Calhoun County, much less what zip code they may be in,” DeForest said. “Which would go a long way to help local jurisdictions make better, more effective decisions.”
DeForest wrote in an email interview about protecting Seadrift residents from COVID-19.
“Following the order is going to limit exposures more so than previous and hopefully slow the spread,” DeForest said “The idea is prevention and reduction rather than reacting to a more serious problem. It is reinforcing what needs to be done.”
Under the executive order, the only movement or travel is to “obtain or deliver or order or perform the necessary tasks for food, drink, medicine, medical care, fuel, mailing, paying bills, education needs, laundry, to provide medical or personal care to the aged and infirm or to get out and exercise and get fresh air.”
DeForest said in the executive order that there are exceptions for employees and employers.
“Travel to/from employment is allowed even within the confines of the curfew, whether the employer is inside or outside the city,” DeForest said in the Executive Order.
DeForest added that if traveling to work is within the confines of the city and county curfew, “a letter from the employer, on business letterhead, should be carried and handy to show any law enforcement,” if a resident of Seadrift is stopped for an infraction.
Deforest encourages employers to continue operation at their own discretion, and he added, “If located within the city and defined as a critical business and can operate with the minimum required number of employees.”
DeForest listed the following that is considered a critical business/infrastructure, that includes: food stores, quick stops, fuel stations, lodging/rentals, restaurants/fast food (with take-out, drive-up, or delivery methods), construction, plumbing/electrical/HVAC/Pest Control/Computer Services, banks, vehicle repair services, manufacturing, food/seafood production, Laundromats and Laundry services, In-home health care and elder, infirm care, shipping, delivery of food/fuel, education locations for purposes of facilitating distance learning, city and county services (utility operation, law enforcement, fire fighting, and ambulance), professional services and legal and accounting services, funeral homes, cemeteries, news organizations, child care, shelters, veterinary services, social services, post office, and parks (however, pier and playgrounds are closed due to the virus staying on surfaces).
“The stay-at-home order does not prohibit people from going to grocery stores, quick stops, hardware/lumber stores, fuel stations, parks, banks, etc.,” DeForest said. “So long as the necessary precautions in accordance with CDC guidelines are maintained to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
DeForest added the primary goal of these is to maintain the “social separation” of six feet from each other.
DeForest talked about what happens if a resident violates the executive order. He said that if anyone willfully and intentionally “disobeys” the order, they are “liable” to be ticketed.
In accordance with Texas Government Code 418.173, people who caught violating the executive order will be fined $1,000 or confinement in jail “for a term that does not exceed 180 days.
“The Declaration of Emergency/Disaster and this Executive Order authorizes the use of all lawfully available enforcement tools,” DeForest stated in the executive order.
The Stay-at-Home Order took effect Friday, March 27 at 10 p.m. and is in force until Sunday, April 12 unless extended, modified, or rescinded on or before the April 12 date.