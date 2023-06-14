SEADRIFT — Suspended Seadrift Police Chief Leonard Bermea was fired Tuesday night by the Seadrift City Council.
Interim Police Chief Marie Carisalez was named the new chief.
Councilwoman Tracey Johnson made the motion to terminate Bermea following a closed session. Councilman Kenneth Reese seconded the motion, which was unanimously approved.
Bermea was also harbormaster and the council set up a committee to interview and make a recommendation.
The Gwosdz Law Firm of Victoria was hired to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment of a subordinate employee.
Thomas Gwosdz concluded in a seven-page summary for the investigation, “In short, the city’s sexual harassment policy prohibits seven types of misconduct. I conclude that he [Bermea] violated every single one of the seven prohibitions.”
THE SUMMARY
“I found significant evidence that Chief Bermea had sexually harassed at least two subordinate employees. Chief Bermea admitted to the inappropriate conduct, saying that it was mutual and consensual and that is was therefore not inappropriate.
“I found no corroborating evidence that the conduct was mutual or consensual, instead, I found ample evidence that it was the opposite: unwelcome, unilateral and without consent. Further, I conclude that Chief Bermea was repeatedly dishonest in his testimony during the investigation. Finally, I conclude that even if Chief Bermea believed the conduct was mutual and consensual, his behavior was still inappropriate conduct toward a subordinate employee.”
The employee filed an affidavit alleging misconduct against Bermea with the city secretary on May 2. The written complaint followed several verbal complaints made within the department and later to the city secretary, according to the summary.
The city has a sexual harassment policy in place that applies to city employees, elected officials and appointed officials and also includes written reprimands, delays in promotion, transfer of work assignments and termination of employment. The policy also states the city considers sexual harassment complaints true unless proven otherwise, according to the summary.
The policy covers the following:
• Insinuate, propose or demand sexual favors of any kind.
• Invade another person’s personal space (IE: inappropriate touching.)
• Stalk, intimidate, coerce or threaten another person to get them to engage in sexual acts.
• Send or display sexually explicit objects or messages.
• Comment on someone’s looks, dress, sexuality or gender in a derogatory or objectifying manner or a manner that makes them feel uncomfortable.
• Make obscene comments, jokes or gestures that humiliate or offend someone.
• Pursue or flirt with another person persistently without the other person’s willing participation. Also, flirting with someone at an inappropriate time (e.g. in a team meeting) is considered sexual harassment, even when these advances would have been welcome in a different setting. This is because such actions can harm a person’s professional reputation and expose them to further harassment.
In the Findings section of the summary, Gwosdz wrote:
BIRTHDAY FLOWERS
“The Complainant alleges that in September of 2022, Chief Bermea sent her a bouquet of flowers, which were delivered to her workplace without a note. She says she contacted the florist and learned that Chief Bermea had sent the flowers. She was embarrassed by the flowers; she told him the flowers were inappropriate, and she threw them in the trash. The incident bothered her enough that she deleted her text message thread from Chief Bermea, telling herself she wanted nothing to do with him. By the end of October, the text messages had started again.
“The birthday flowers – and her rejection of them – are acknowledged by Chief Bermea in a subsequent series of text messages on November 3, 2022. I conclude that the incident with the birthday flowers did occur, substantially in the way that the complainant described, and that she clearly communicated to Chief Bermea that his conduct was not welcome.”
INAPPROPRIATE
TEXT MESSAGES
Beginning at least as early as October of 2022, the Complainant and Chief Bermea engaged in a lengthy exchange of text messages on both personal and professional matters. The text conversations frequently began early in the morning and continued late into the evening, sometimes as late as 11 p.m. or midnight.
“From October through April of 2023, Chief Bermea sent 226 inappropriate messages of a sexual nature to Victim 1. At least 13 times, Chief Bermea requested that she send him pictures of herself. Victim 1 sent the pictures because he would yell at her in the office if she did not. He often responded to pictures of her with sexualized, objectifying comments.
“At least 17 times, Chief Bermea deleted inappropriate messages that he had sent from his phone to hers. When confronted about the missing pictures, Chief Bermea stated that he did not delete the pictures, but that they were sent from his personal phone instead of this one [his work phone], and therefore they weren’t recorded on this phone. I do not find this answer credible for two reasons: First, when I followed up by asking him, ‘So, if we looked on your personal phone, these missing messages would be there?’ he paused, stammered and said, ‘Uh … no, because, uh… It’s, uh, a messaging app.’ He described the app as ‘Numbers,’ an ‘actual T-Mobile app.’ He said, ‘They don’t retain the information.’
“The Google Play store does not include a T-Mobile app called Numbers. But it does include an app called T-Mobile Digits. T-Mobile Digits is an app that allows T-Mobile customers to send messages to the same thread from up to five devices. It does not automatically delete messages. I was unable to locate any T-Mobile app in the Google Play store that automatically deletes messages.
“Second, I find his explanation not to be credible because it would be reasonable to expect the missing messages to be inappropriate in a similar proportion to the overall number of inappropriate messages. In other words, if the 226 inappropriate messages represented 10% of the total messages in this thread, then you could expect the missing messages to include 10% inappropriate content. Instead, the missing messages are consistently inappropriate.
“I conclude that Chief Bermea regularly sent inappropriate messages to a subordinate employee in violation of the city of Seadrift sexual harassment policy. “In my review of the text message thread, I counted 226 inappropriate messages sent from Chief Bermea’s work phone to the Complainant’s personal phone. I counted 13 times that he requested that she send him pictures of herself. I counted 17 times that he deleted messages of a sexual nature. When I confronted Chief Bermea about these messages, he did not give credible denials of any of these findings.”
THE INCLINE
TABLE INCIDENT
“The Complainant describes an incident, where Chief Bermea pulled up her shirt to expose her bra. The incident occurred around January, when she was experiencing back pain, and he offered to help her use the inversion table.
“An inversion table is a device that allows a person to be tipped over to hang upside down and relieve spinal compression. She said that when he rocked her back on the table, her shirt began to slide up her torso, and she reached up and tucked it into her pants. She said that Chief Bermea then pulled her shirt up past the bottom of her bra.
“Chief Bermea’s version of the story is different. He said he did rock her back on the inversion table, but said, ‘Never touched her inappropriately while she was on that table,’ and denied touching her ‘clothing.’
“Unfortunately, there is no clear evidence or witness to show which person’s version of this incident is correct. However, her version is likely more credible than his, because her statements elsewhere in the investigation consistently matched the available evidence, but some of his statements, on the other hand, were demonstrably false and inaccurate.
“I therefore conclude it’s likely that her version of this incident is more true than his version.”
Gwosdz also wrote that Bermea admitted to almost all the alleged conduct and to sending inappropriate Facebook messages to Victim 2 and claimed his conduct was acceptable because it was mutual.
“He said that he asked her to send him pictures because, ‘She would ask me to send her one, and I would send her back in return, you know. So, it was mutual.’ This statement is not accurate. I made a careful review of the text message thread on both his phone and hers. He asked her for pictures 13 times, and she never once asked him for pictures of him.
“He said that she would send him photographs that were ‘unsolicited, showing her weight loss and everything else.’ She sent pictures to him 45 times, despite only being asked 13 times. I asked her why she sent pictures without him asking, and she replied, ‘There are people who have heard him scream at me and yell at me,’ and ‘It’s called nipping it in the bud before it starts. I knew the expectations; I knew what was expected to have a peaceful day.’
Gwosdz also noted that Bermea said Victim 1 told Victim 2 she was in love with him. The messages demonstrated that, but Gwosdz wrote that he found neither statement to be supported by facts.
In the summary, Gwosdz reported, “Chief Bermea said that there were messages in the department group message threads that would demonstrate that his comments were consistent with department culture. I reviewed several group text messages to confirm this statement, and found that the messages were generally work related and ‘police department appropriate.’ Very few messages were personal, and even fewer would be considered inappropriate in a normal office environment. The group text messages do not show that Chief Bermea’s conduct with Victim 1 was consistent with department culture, rather, it shows the opposite. Chief Bermea’s messages to Victim 1 were frequently inappropriate, even among police department culture, and even among the culture of Seadrift PD.
“I conclude that Chief Bermea’s justification is not accurate. He claims that his misconduct was welcome and mutual. It was neither. Victim 1 did not request pictures from him, as he claims. Victim 1 did not send him ‘unsolicited’ pictures, she sent pictures to avoid him screaming and yelling at her. Victim 1 did not say that she was in love with him, either to Victim 2 or within the text message thread or the department group messages. Rather, it was ‘just the opposite;’ Victim 1 consistently deflected and rejected Chief Bermea’s advances. Finally, Chief Bermea’s conduct was inappropriate, not only in a classic office environment, but also when viewed through the lens of typical police department culture.”
CHIEF BERMEA’S
DISHONESTY
Gwosdz wrote that, “Throughout his interview with me, Chief Bermea made several statements that were false, contradicted by the facts or outright lies. Some of these dishonest statements have been discussed above, including his explanation for the deleted messages, his statement that Victim 1 requested that he send her pictures of him, his statement that the text messages show that Victim 1 was in love with him, his statement that Victim 1 told Victim 2 that she was in love with him and his assertion that the group text message ‘thread would exonerate him.’
“He also claims that in her text messages, there should be several times when he said, ‘Don’t contact me,’ and her contacts continue. There are no such messages on her phone or his.
“In addition to these dishonest statements, there is another blatant lie that Chief Bermea told me, twice. At the beginning of the interview, he denied knowing who had filed the complaint against him. I knew that this statement was likely false, so I asked the question a second time, and he repeated that he did not know who had filed the complaint against him. This statement is demonstrably false, and he knew it was false. Later in the interview, he admitted knowing who had filed the complaint, saying that he knew what evidence I had, because Witness 2 had told him that she hadn’t shared her text messages. Further, Mayor DeForest states that he had previously told Chief Bermea who had filed the complaint, and that Chief Bermea already knew it then, from information shared by Witness 2 and Witness 3. Chief Bermea also admitted twice that the mayor told him her identity. This lie is especially troubling, because it doesn’t even help his defense.
“Collectively, these dishonest statements hurt Chief Bermea’s credibility, and lead me to trust the Complainant’s statements more than I trust his. His conduct during the investigation demonstrates that he is willing to lie when it helps his defense, and even when it doesn’t help his defense.”
CONCLUSION
“Taking all of the evidence together, including Chief Bermea’s response, I conclude that he persistently engaged in inappropriate conduct with Victim 1. He sent her a bouquet of flowers on her birthday. He repeatedly sent her inappropriate text messages, including inappropriate images. He repeatedly asked her for pictures of herself, and then often commented inappropriately about her looks. He repeatedly deleted messages from his phone that showed evidence of his inappropriate conduct. He likely touched her or her clothing inappropriately on the incline table, intentionally exposing her torso and her bra. He repeatedly lied during the investigation.
“This misconduct violates the city’s sexual harassment policy. The policy prohibits insinuating, proposing or demanding sexual favors of any kind; he repeatedly sent her messages implying that he wanted to have sex with her. The policy prohibits invading another person’s personal space (i.e. inappropriate touching); he likely exposed her torso and bra. The policy prohibits stalking another person; he sent her pictures of her house while she was out of town, saying he was going to sneak in the window. The policy prohibits sending or displaying sexually explicit objects or messages; he sent her 226 inappropriate sexual messages over six months. The policy prohibits commenting on someone’s looks, dress, sexuality or gender in a derogatory or objectifying manner or a manner that makes them feel uncomfortable; he repeatedly sent her messages about her looks that she responded to with retching emojis and other indications that she was uncomfortable. He admits sending messages to her and Victim 2, calling them ‘lesbianos.’ The policy prohibits making obscene comments, jokes or gestures that humiliate or offend someone; he admits sending inappropriate messages, and his only defense is that they were welcome jokes. The policy prohibits pursuing or flirting with another person persistently without the other person’s willing participation; he pursued her and flirted with her almost daily, for at least six months, despite her consistent rejection and deflection of his advances.”