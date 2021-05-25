Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest issued a press release from the Texas General Land Office regarding two grant awards for drainage projects.
The GLO approved more than $16 million in flood mitigation projects to improve roads, sewer, and drainage infrastructure in Calhoun County and the city of Seadrift, the release said.
The projects will directly benefit thousands of residents in the majority of low-to-moderate income (LMI) areas at high risk of hurricanes and tropical storms, according to the press release.
Texas led the nation in disaster declarations, according to GLO Commissioner George P. Bush, and many areas that were hit the hardest never had access to funding to help prevent damage.
“The historic funding the GLO is awarding today will go directly to projects to fortify Texas homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure against future disasters for generations,” Bush said. “The need for mitigation is great, and we are proud to be helping so many underserved communities to protect their local residents.”
DeForest was part of the press release that included Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer and Texas State Senator Lois Kolkhorst.
DeForest said the city is “frequently in the direct path of hurricanes, tropical storms, and periodic severe weather associated with Coastal Texas.”
He added this makes Seadrift prone to flooding that can leave “residents stranded and even low-level flooding affecting residences and businesses.”
“The $4,850,939 in funding announced today by the GLO will help the city improve our drainage systems, make the city more resilient to disasters, storms, and the like, reducing the long-term risks of loss of life and property in our city,” DeForest said.
The city received $4,850,939.04 for the drainage improvement project, and the county received $11,305,233 for the Heron Slough drainage system improvement project.