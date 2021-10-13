SEADRIFT – A delay between the bond agent and advisor has put the city of Seadrift’s issuance of certificates of obligation for the wastewater treatment plant on hold until November.
The Seadrift City Council tabled authorizing the City of Seadrift, Texas, Combination Tax and Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2021, during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The delay means the city will have to re-advertise the notice, said Seadrift Mayor Elmer DeForest.
This issue and the engineering contract for the project will be taken up at the Nov. 2 meeting.
David W. Sheblak, PE, representing Lynn Engineering, said they could not move forward with completing the engineering work until the bonds are sold.
Also, during the meeting, Seadrift Police Chief Leonard Bermea Jr. reported the department had 305 calls for service in September and made four arrests on warrants for theft and public intoxication.
He also reported that a total of 67 traffic stops were made, with 27 citations issued for speeding, expired registration, disorderly conduct, theft, and city ordinance violations. They also issued 40 warnings.
Bermea sported a pink badge as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and all the officers were on board with wearing one.
In other business, the council:
- Approved an extension for G&W Engineering and Urban Engineering on FEMA-PA-related projects.
- Awarded the bid for the storm shutter project for the city buildings, fire station, and museum to All In One Building for $96,442.52. This was the second time the project was bid, and both bids came in over budget. DeForest said that what the city pays over the bid may be reimbursable.
- Authorized payment of $8,310 to Grantworks for administrative services.
- Authorized the purchase of antimicrobial tablets for the Seadrift Police Department from Peacemaker Technologies using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
- Discussed the construction timeline for the A.D. Powers Bayfront Park restroom. DeForest said demolition had started and stopped due to weather, and they need to move a bench, which the company was to give the city two weeks’ notice for removal but didn’t.
- Discussed the Harbor Economic Development Grant that includes bulkheading and an extension on Second Street.
- Approved year-end budgets.
- Approved budget amendments.
- Made no nominations to the Calhoun County board of directors for the Calhoun County Appraisal District.
- Heard department head reports.