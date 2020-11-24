The time between sailing into ports-of-call can be a lonely time for the men and women aboard the ships that transport the world’s goods.
And this year, COVID-19 has made it even worse as the sailors can’t fly to meet their ships, and worldwide efforts to stop its spread have left sailors stranded aboard their vessels.
“Normally, thousands of seafarers fly each day to leave or join a ship. This crew change scenario has been drastically affected with the worldwide restrictions in place to stop the spread,” said Rhonda Cummins, program coordinator. “There have also been political issues involved as well as the added expense of quarantine for crews that some shippers don’t want to pay. Long story short, a seafarer may have signed on for his normal three- to eight-month contract and then got trapped onboard, some for over a year. Even as some restrictions with air travel were eased, the backlog of crews needing to sign off the ship and be replaced with a new crew was so staggering. The relief is very slow.”
Cummins also noted that crews were staying onboard rather than debarking for shopping to prevent bringing the virus onboard with them. “That puts crews not only away from home for extra months but also isolated to the ship, not being able to walk on the earth for months. This is not normal.”
This is where Christmas at Sea comes in with packages of cheer to stem some of the holiday loneliness.
This is the second year of the program in Calhoun County that gathers gifts for every seafarer that comes into the Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort in December.
“This will take a minimum of 600 to 700 gifts,” said Cummins. Last year, nearly 900 gifts were given out.
It is also a great way to say thank you to the sailors for the job they do over the year as well as giving them some holiday cheer, said Cummins.
“Like so many projects like this at the holidays, we are helping to lift someone’s spirit as they are far away from home and family,” she said. “Seafarers have a very isolated job moving goods and raw materials around the globe that makes our lives onshore all very convenient. Because of seafarers, we have items in stores that we can buy. If the product was not made in the USA, it came here by ship. Very little cargo is shipped by air because of the cost. Also, the chemicals and other raw materials involved in manufacturing are carried around the world by ships.”
The deadline to donate is Dec. 22, and drop-off points are Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., and Russell Cain Real Estate, 2025 Highway 35.
The preferred packaging is a regular shoebox, but a ditty bag, 12-inches by 15 inches, with a drawstring is good as well. The boxes need to be wrapped before they are dropped off.
“Fill the bag or box full of items you chose from the list or similar items. Think about what you might like or need after being away from home for many months without the ability to run down to the store. Maybe it is a personal care item such as shampoo or deodorant you are short of, or maybe you are craving some junk food,” said Cummins.
Donors are asked not to include fresh food that will spoil, alcohol, breakable items, or things that melt. “Also, make the boxes for men. There are very few women aboard the ships,” she noted.
The group will start distributing gifts on Dec. 1 and carry on throughout December. Cummins said she can take donations throughout the month.
“It is better to give earlier than later, so we don’t have to skip a ship,” said Cummins.
“The program is so much more important this year because of the pandemic and the added stress the seafarers are under as they spend unknown extra months away from their families. They aren’t just fatigued from the work, but they are worried about their families back home as their countries are also struggling to contain the virus. It is a very complex situation, and any cheer we can help give this year is desperately needed,” said Cummins. “I want to thank all the people that helped last year and all the ones that are already helping this year. Many people have this on their mind all year and shop for items as they see a good sale. Then, as November swings around, all they have to do is pack, wrap, and deliver. It becomes a part of their Christmas tradition, and that is amazing.”
Monetary donations can be made to Stella Maris at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. For more information, email Cummins at stellamaris@olgulf.org.