Memorial Medical Center in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management is reporting the second positive test result for COVID-19 in the area. The patient is a resident of Calhoun County, and has been instructed to self-quarantine at the recommendation of the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
Memorial Medical Center was informed of the test results on the morning of Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Patient identifiers on any confirmed cases will not be released to protect the patients’ rights.