“Man, it’s hot.” That refrain has been floating around Calhoun County for a while as summer has begun to bear down on us.
So, what do we do to protect ourselves from the combination of heat and humidity that sparks all the heat comments?
Awareness is key to combating heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and sunburn.
“It’s important to be aware of the weather and potential dangers it may bring,” said Dr. John Wright with Port Lavaca Clinic. “One of the primary ways our bodies cool off is by sweating. As sweat evaporates, it helps cool us down. As humidity increases, sweat is less likely to evaporate, and we are at higher risk of developing heat exhaustion or stroke. At 80 percent humidity, there is a high risk of heatstroke if it is just 90 degrees outside. You need to drink adequate water when out in the heat. And if you do start to feel ill, you’ll need to get to a cool place quickly.”
Acclimation and hydration are two keys to help you stay chill in the heat.
Wright noted people should become acclimated to the heat.
“If you’re used to being in an air-conditioned room most of the time, you don’t want to go and spend several hours in 90-degree weather. You need to have small doses and build up the length of time you spend outside,” he said.
“Second, you need to stay well-hydrated. Water is the preferred drink, although if you are sweating a lot, you may need an electrolyte drink occasionally,” said Wright.
“You know you’re drinking enough water if your urine is light yellow to clear.“
Both Rubio and Wright noted that you should stay away from sugary or alcoholic drinks.
“These actually cause you to lose more body fluid. Also avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps,” said Rubio.
“Sodas and other sugary drinks may taste good but are not as effective at hydrating the body and may lead to more cramping,” said Wright.
Clothing plays another role in helping you stay cool. It’s known that darker clothes absorb heat, so Wright notes that lighter-colored clothing can help. However, he noted that “loose-fitting clothing or clothing made from wicking material is probably more important than the color at preventing heat-related illness.”
And as the temperatures go up, so does the risk.
“Extreme heat can occur quickly and without warning,” said Rubio. “When working outside in the heat, it’s important to take breaks under a shaded area. Older adults, children, and sick or overweight individuals are at greater risk from extreme heat.”
Wright noted that “statistically speaking, high school athletes, outdoor laborers, and military personnel are most likely to experience a heat-related illness. Young children and older adults are at risk, as well.”
Wright and Rubio both said that children should be watched while outdoors and reminded to drink water.
“It’s easy to forget to drink when you’re having fun playing,” said Wright.
Older adults also tend not to drink enough water, said Wright.
“And sometimes they’ll keep fans or air conditioning off to save money, putting them at risk of developing heatstroke while indoors during the summer months.”
Sunburn is the bane of summer. It is considered a first-degree burn but can escalate to a severe categorized burn with blisters, noted Rubio.
She suggests that you protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out.
“Continue to reapply it according to the package directions,” she said. “Look for sunscreens that say “broad spectrum” or “UVA/UVB protection” on their labels. These products work best.”
Wright said if you notice you are burning, you should get out of the sun.
“Cool water can help soothe initially. Generally, I treat sunburns with aloe vera or similar ointments. I may use steroids for more severe sunburns to help decrease inflammation,” he said.
And as the summer moves on, so does COVID-19, which has been a blight on 2020.
“COVID-19 is a new illness, and there is a lot unknown about it. It’s still present in our community and still has the potential to cause a lot of death,” said Wright. “There have been some generalizations made that it may slow down during the summer, such as we see with the flu. However, we don’t know if that is true. I would still be cautious and practice social distancing and good hand hygiene to help “stop the spread.”
“At this time, there is no specific evidence regarding the correlation between COVID-19 and the temperature outdoors,” said Rubio. “With hotter temperatures the risk for heat-related illness increases, which could increase the workload and demand in healthcare at a time that this system is already stretched thin.”
So, you have your loose, light-colored clothing, you are covered in sunscreen, and a hat shades your brow. What’s missing?
“And don’t forget to have fun,” said Wright.