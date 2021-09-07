Calhoun High School students know where to go to soak in a little retail therapy along with business knowledge.
They go shopping at The Claw.
The Claw is an on-campus retail store run by students. The Claw is on the Calhoun High School campus as part of the Practicum in Business Management class, a second-level class that requires prerequisite business courses for eligibility, according to business teacher Macey Matula. There are 10 students in the class.
The Claw has been open in the past at CHS, selling smoothies, fruit, and coffee. The store was closed last year due to the pandemic, but the students have revamped it to turn the business into a merchandising business offering new products that have sparked a great deal of interest from students and customers, according to Matula.
“We are currently offering merchandise, including customizable shirts, tumblers, totes, decals, and clear stadium bags,” said Matula. “At this point, we are asking students to come by The Claw at any time during the day to order or purchase items. Family or friends are more than welcome to send a student by to talk to us.”
Matula said the business is run as a club, so the students vote to decide on how the profit is allocated. In the past, students have voted to use the money for school trips and scholarships.
“The students are learning skills involved in running their own business. They are responsible for everything, including discussing options with customers, taking orders, creating the designs, making the merchandise, collecting payment, and delivering the final product. They keep up with expenses and revenue and decide on ways to market their products,” Matula said.
“These students have worked tremendously hard to earn this opportunity to be a part of something so great, and the amount of effort, determination, and teamwork that I have already witnessed from them has me very excited about what we will accomplish this year,” she said.
The students have had orders every day this year that are keeping them busy and excited. The store is working to determine a way to offer products to the public very soon.
Stay tuned for details on the Calhoun High School Facebook page.