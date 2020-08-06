On July 25, Governor Abbott declared Calhoun County a disaster area due to Hurricane Hanna. This may qualify some property owners to claim a temporary property tax exemption for their property that has sustained 15% damage or more in a governor-declared disaster area.
Please be advised that this is for physical damage only and not economic.
To apply for this exemption, one should complete Form #50-312. Return the form and any supporting documentation to our office as soon as possible. You may attach additional pages if necessary. Feel free to call our office should you have any questions. Forms are available at our office and on our website: www.calhouncad.org.
Applications and supporting documentation must be submitted to the appraisal district no later than the 105th day after the governor declares the area a disaster area. As that day occurs on a weekend the last day to apply is November 9, 2020.
Notify the appraisal district when repairs have been completed.