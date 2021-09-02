Something More Newspapers acquires The Port Lavaca Wave

The Port Lavaca Wave is under new ownership effective Sept. 1, according to an announcement made Wednesday.
Something More Newspapers purchased the newspaper from Hartman Newspapers, LP. The Port Lavaca Wave was founded in 1890 and has been owned by Hartman Newspapers for more than 40 years.
“A newspaper is vital to the community it serves,” said Tania French, president of Something More Newspapers. “Even through changing times, newspapers continue to play an essential role in educating and building a community. We are excited about the future of The Port Lavaca Wave as we continue the longstanding tradition of bringing local news and sports to our readers.”
"Hartman Newspapers knows that it is leaving The Wave in good hands with Tania French as the newspaper’s new owner. Tania has had a long association with our company, and we appreciate that she knows the newspaper business and also knows the Port Lavaca community,” said Clyde King, chairman of Hartman Newspapers.
“We know Tania will publish a fine community newspaper and will cover the news of Port Lavaca as the old newspaper saying goes ‘without fear or favor,’” King added.
“I am honored to continue the legacy of the Port Lavaca Wave,” French said. “The Wave and this community have a piece of my heart and I am pleased that the Hartmans have entrusted Something More Newspapers to carry the torch of the newspaper that has been in their family for several generations. I was employed by Hartman Newspapers for many years and we have continued to have a strong relationship following my departure as publisher in 2018.”
Though the parties have an agreement for The Wave to stay at its current location through the end of the year, the sale did not include the current Port Lavaca Wave property at 107 E. Austin St. When the Wave relocates, it will be to its new home in downtown Port Lavaca.
“After the initial transition and move, I will not be handling the day to day operations,” French said. “My excellent Something More Newspapers management team and the Wave team will work hand in hand to ensure the long term success of The Port Lavaca Wave. We hope the community will be patient and support us as we make transitions over the next few months.”
“Exciting things are on the horizon,” she added. “Readers can look forward to a strong print product along with some new digital offerings and we look forward to sharing additional announcements soon.”