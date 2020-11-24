There is a saying that “as one door closes, another one opens.” That statement seems to be true for the next move in my life.
My last day as publisher and editor for the Port Lavaca Wave is Friday, Dec. 4.
I am resigning from the position to accept an opportunity offered to me.
The journey to get to where I am today first starts with the Lord. The way He has orchestrated things in my life is beyond me. I am unworthy of the grace He has poured out on my family and me, but I am grateful and thankful.
To my incredible staff, there are no words that I could say to thank you enough for all the work you guys have done for the newspaper and me.
Being part of a small newspaper in 2020 is definitely not the easiest job. We have been through ups and downs, but those things only made us stronger as a team. Saying goodbye to you all is the hardest part of this whole ordeal.
Judy, your work ethic is second to none, and the way you helped me through the first year being my bookkeeper, organizer, and the list goes on is more than appreciated. You are truly a jack of all trades. I will miss the Judy look and your “good morning” you give every morning.
Christy, as the sales director, you and I work directly with each other, and the relationship we built has been awesome. Even though you and I would go back and forth on different ideas and promotions, we were always able to work together and crush any goals or promotions we had going at the time. The way you mispronounce random words will be a laugh I will miss.
DD, I will miss you coming into my office to talk about anything. You and I could carry on a conversation about anything, and whether we agreed or disagreed, we always came to a civil conclusion. You, like Judy and others, are incredibly versatile. From creating anything I ask you to, to reporting on anything thrown your way, you always go above and beyond to make it happen.
Jared, you came in fresh out of college with a ready and willing attitude to do anything. At the drop of a hat, you would jump to the forefront to take on any task. Your work ethic is something rarely seen these days, and that will take you far in your career. I will miss our “sports ball” talks every Monday morning. Keep the same drive you have, and don’t let up. Go Astros!
Sherry, I have known you my whole life, and when I got hired on at the Wave, you helped with anything. You were like a work mom, and once I became publisher, you showed incredible trust in me. A lot of people outside of the office do not see what you do but believe me, it does not go unnoticed. You are the only one I could text at 1 a.m., and you are willing to help get the paper out, and for that and many other reasons, I am grateful.
Mr. Reyes, Rosa, and Dad, thank you for all the hard work you guys do to make sure the paper is here and ready to be distributed. It is another thing people do not see from the outside, but something for which I am thankful.
I cannot write this without thanking Tania. She had total faith in me from day one. She groomed me to become the publisher, and without her helping hand, I would not have been in the position to take over the Wave. What you did for my family and me will be something I will never forget and always be thankful for.
Finally, to the community, I was born and raised here, and to be a leader in the community and meet other leaders has been an amazing experience. I am proud of the community I am from and live in. This community is in good hands with the leaders that are in place.
The relationships I have developed with business leaders, government heads, school and athletic leaders, and anyone I interviewed over my career, will be cherished and forever remembered.
I plan to continue being active in the community. Although I will not be at the Wave, I will still be a part of the community I love.