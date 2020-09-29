During Governor Greg Abbott’s last press conference discussing the further reopening of Texas, Calhoun County was not allowed to increase to 75 percent capacity in certain businesses due to its location in Victoria’s hospital region.
Executive Orders GA 30 and GA 31 define high hospitalizations as any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of all hospitalized patients exceeds 15 percent.
According to Memorial Medical Center’s Chief Nursing Officer Erin Clevenger, that means the hospitalization rate is calculated by taking the number of COVID patients versus the number of total patients hospitalized.
MMC is a rural hospital, and Clevenger explained that at times MMC keeps a generally low census.
“There may be days where we have 10 patients in the whole facility. If two of those patients are COVID patients, that would put us at a 20 percent hospitalization rate,” Clevenger said.
She said the only way to “improve” the COVID hospitalization rate is to have less COVID patients or to have more non-COVID inpatients.
Until the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Areas S (Victoria’s hospital region) goes below 15 percent, businesses must remain at 50 percent capacity.
On a bright note, MMC’s beloved volunteers will return to the hospital on Oct. 5. Clevenger also mentioned Texas Health and Human Services Commission may start relaxing their visitation rules soon.
“We are anxiously waiting to hear what that will mean for our visitors,” Clevenger said.