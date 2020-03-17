MMC Continues To Follow CDC Guidelines, Stays Ready For Virus
Memorial Medical Center continues to monitor the ever-changing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic as it continues to spread across the nation.
MMC implemented several changes to its hospital procedures moving forward.
A temporary visitation policy is in place. Two visitors were previously allowed per patient, but that is now one visitor per patient, Chief Executive Officer Jason Anglin said in a phone interview.
Anglin added that MMC will begin screenings for patients, visitors and staff, such as checking temperatures and providing questionnaires regarding symptoms they may or may not have and that only the main and emergency room entrances will be open.
The dietary side of the hospital has made changes as well.
Anglin said they have modified the cafeteria to be “to-go” orders only with no in-house seating.
“That way we don’t have a large group sitting in the cafeteria,” Anglin said.
As of now, testing for COVID-19 is not recommended for anyone just to know whether they do or do not have the virus, according to Chief Nursing Officer Erin Clevenger.
If someone is sick with respiratory symptoms, whether they sought care at their doctor’s office or the emergency room, MMC would order the testing as is normally done, since the first part of the guidelines is to rule out any other respiratory illnesses, Clevenger explained.
Once the initial test results are known, if the provider or physician felt the patient was at risk for having the coronavirus, then the test would be ordered. MMC is able to perform the test in-house, which is a swab in the patient’s nose.
After that, MMC contacts the state to run through the signs, symptoms, travel history and risk criteria. The state will then determine whether they will accept the patient for testing.
Concerning anyone in Calhoun County that has been tested for COVID-19, Trauma / Disaster Preparedness Coordinator Sara Rubio said that information will not be released and remains confidential. The only time it is made public is in the case of a positive test.
“As of right now, no hospital in our region is going to be releasing that information. That information is going to remain confidential. If we do test and it comes back negative, we are not going to release that either,” Rubio stated. “The only time we will release any information are on positive cases. That is so patients can feel comfortable and confident that when they come here.”
In a confirmed case, if the patient is otherwise generally healthy or has minor respiratory symptoms, the state recommends they stay quarantined at home, Clevenger said.
“If they are sick enough to require hospital services, then depending on their level of care, we would either keep them here in very strict isolation, or they would be transferred to a higher level of care if they need those types of services,” Clevenger explained. “Just a positive test does not mean they are going to be hospitalized, nor does it mean they are going to receive mandatory quarantine.”
The phrase “flattening the curve” has been buzzing around the internet and social media, but Rubio said it is a “very real” thing.
She used the example of Italy’s extreme outbreak that made it impossible for health care workers and officials to keep up with the curve.
“It is really hard for healthcare workers to keep up with that curve. What we are trying to do here, by incorporating social distancing and closing certain things down, is flattening the curve,” Rubio said.
Rubio added, “Eventually, we will probably see cases, but what we want to be able to do is provide health care to them at a staggered effect so we can handle it, and it is not all at once.”
She repeated that flattening the curve is a “very real” thing.
MMC, along with the local medical staff, recommends that people cancel events larger than those with 50 people, but also anything at all that is unnecessary or that can’t be postponed until a later date.
Assistant Administrator Roshada Thomas said COVID-19 is a fluid situation, and all procedures could change rapidly.
“This is like a living organism, so things change constantly. Knowing that, we put in some of the measures, but there is a strong possibility, hour-by-hour, that some of these measures can be a little stricter,” Thomas said. “This is what we are talking about today in place, but things can change.”