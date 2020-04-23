Pavement repair and resurfacing began along Commerce Street Thursday, and the work will create lane closures.
Texas Department of Transportation and will turn up U.S. Highway 87 and go to FM 2433 with the contractor taking up six-inches of pavement in the process, according to a TxDOT press release. The project also includes work on State Highway 238.
Hunter Industries Ltd. of San Marcos won the contract with a $4,717,938.97 bid.
With the work expected to take five months with daily lane closures, motorists should expect possible traffic delays and should slow down and use caution when driving through a work zone.
TxDOT also offered the following tips to get through the closures:
• Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
• Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
• Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.