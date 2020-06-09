‘CCISD children deserve the best education possible’
For nearly a quarter of the school year, Calhoun County ISD students spent their time remote learning due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Remote learning kept the students away from in-person, face-to-face interaction and instruction from their teachers.
There is a growing concern among parents, teachers, and administrators that remote learning will continue into the 2020-2021 school year.
The CCISD Board is committed to offering face-to-face instruction as long as nothing drastically changes in the restrictions from the pandemic.
The board approved an academic calendar that begins one week earlier than initially planned.
“It will provide some time to adjust to COVID interruptions to the instructional calendar,” CCISD Superintendent Larry Nichols said. “We plan to offer face-to-face instruction as much as possible to as many (students) as possible while following state guidelines.”
Luke Franklin, 7, will be going into the second grade this coming year at HJM Elementary. Luke’s parents, Dallas and Brooke Franklin feel that remote learning, especially in the elementary grades, is exceedingly difficult.
Both Dallas and Brooke worked full-time before schools were closed and did so during the pandemic. Brooke was able to stay home, so she was able to help Luke with remote learning.
“We are far from teachers, and it’s also challenging to teach your own child anything. He, at times, had to do things on his own, and we would go back and review what he did. From what I gather, the teachers were just trying to keep them at the level they left school,” Dallas said.
One of Dallas’s main concerns was the children that did not have the means to access the material, the parents to be able to help teach, and the abuse some have in their households.
“I worry about the abuse some kids are enduring during these times. For some kids, school is their safe place, a place where teachers and staff can keep an eye on them. Before the pandemic, mental health was such a huge issue. Now it’s not talked about much. I fear for the future of not only my child but the kids that are just making it by,” Dallas said.
J-R Elementary Principal Sherry Phillips said they are busy preparing to provide interventions to students who may need extra assistance when school returns in August.
Phillips, a long-time elementary school teacher, and now principal stressed the importance of face-to-face instruction, especially during the formative years of a child.
“Teachers are so important to the learning process. Elementary teachers choose this profession because they love working with children,” Phillips said. “They are the reason we come to school each and every day. We are already planning for this next year and will do everything we can to provide instruction on campus while meeting all district, state, and CDC guidelines to keep our students safe.”
In addition, Nichols stated home learning packets are available upon request throughout the summer. At the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, they will administer a reading and math measure of academic progress and use the data to plan instruction that is designed to bridge any gaps that may have occurred.
One of the things seemingly lost during the quarantine and while the students were away from school is the interaction they did not have with friends and fellow classmates.
“Our kids need to interact with others as much as possible. It teaches them life skills, and they learn how to deal with difficult social situations. They understand how to accept rejection. They get to see how others live and that all people are different,” Dallas said. “Social skills are learned at such a young age. If we continue to remote learn or take away from the social interaction, I am terrified at what our society will look like for Luke and all other children in the years to come.”
Nichols is adamant and prefers to provide direct, face-to-face instruction and plans to offer it as much as possible next year. He also included that remote learning worked well and that students, parents, and teachers made important efforts to make it work.
“Face-to-face instruction is the best instruction. There is no substitute for personal connections; however, content can be efficiently delivered remotely,” Nichols said.