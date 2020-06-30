The first day of summer kicked off Saturday, June 20, with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the changes was the rescheduling of the annual Texas Water Safari that culminates in Seadrift.
The Texas Water Safari board announced on their website and their official Facebook page in April that the annual canoe race will be rescheduled to September 12 to 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of two other events.
“Due to the current pandemic, known as Coronavirus or Covid-19, the Texas Water Safari Board has made the decision to cancel the prelim “River Marathon”, postpone the Texas Water Safari, and cancel the Junior Texas Water Safari,” the TWS board stated on its website.
According to the April statement, the board is continuing to iron out the “registration deadline” and how they’ll determine the starting positions.
The board stated that once these details are finalized, it will make an announcement on its website and Facebook page.
“This was not an easy decision because we know how important the race is to all,” the board stated on its website. “But we felt this is the best solution to help ensure racer’s safety, allow more time to train and for the Coronavirus to run its course.”
One of the big fishing tournaments, the Lone Star Shootout, is still a go for late July in Port O’Connor as scheduled.
The Lone Star Shootout will be part of the Texas Triple Crown Billfish Series with the Texas International Fishing Tournament and the Texas Legends Billfish. Please read the full announcement on this week’s issue of the Wave.
Randy Bright, the chairman of the Texas Triple Crown series and Lone Star Shootout, talked about the status of Lone Star during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The biggest thing right now is in our planning and what adjustments are going to be needed because of the COVID situation,” Bright said.
Bright added that the Texas Triple Crown has contingencies and options that have been thought of and considered.
“We think the tournament will go on as normal,” Bright said. “But we think there’s a possibility we’ll be making some adjustments to our social activities.”
The Texas Triple Crown kicks off July 21 in Port O’Connor with the Lone Star Shootout.
The Port O’Connor Champions Cup is still a go for its July 16 date, but with Governor Greg Abbott making his statement regarding the rising cases of COVID, the tournament made a statement on its official Facebook page.
“Thank you to ALL Anglers who have already registered for our event July 16-18. Given the recent statements from Governor Abbott,” POC Champions Cup said on Facebook, “We will be closely monitoring the situation and closures and will make all participants aware of any changes leading up to and during the event if needed.”
The tournament will post updates on its social media platforms and websites.
Lastly, the Port O’Connor Shark Hunters will host their annual Sharp Tooth Shootout Saturday, August 8.
The Wave contacted the Shark Hunters regarding the status of the tournament, and they said the tournament is still on as scheduled. They are complying with city ordinances, and they added they’ll notify the public of any changes as the tournament gets closer.