Let’s ‘Taco ‘bout” the first Tacos n’ Tunes event scheduled this Saturday at Bayfront Peninsula Park.
Sponsored by Masonic Lodge #36, the free, family-friendly event will host live music, vendors, games, cook-offs, and, of course, tacos.
“A taco cook-off isn’t a normal event you see all the time, so this is a great opportunity to compete as equals,” said Lodge Secretary Ray Wildes. “If you have a hot plate, good quality ingredients, a great recipe, and the desire, you will definitely be competitive. This is a cook-off anyone and everyone can participate in.”
The taco cook-off is searching for the top taco maker in the area. Whether it is beef, chicken, pork, or even a dessert taco, the winner will boast the title of best taco cook. The entry fee is $20 for each taco and drink (margaritas, Bloody Mary and Micheladas) event, and $10 for side events such as best salsa, pico de gallo, tortilla, guacamole, and chef side choice.
Entering all categories costs $150. All categories are awarded trophies for first and second place, along with grand champion and reserve champion bragging rights. A mandatory cook’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Bayfront Peninsula Park.
There will also be a car show with awards for best in each class of hot rod, rat rod, motorcycle, classic car and truck, jeep, and more. Trophies for best engine, paint, audio/video, farthest traveled, and Lavaca Lodge #36 choice will be given. Entry is $20 per vehicle.
The fun and games will continue with a corn hole tournament at 11 a.m. The entry fee for professional teams is $100 and $50 for backyard (amateur) teams. The prize will be a 50/50 payout.
There will be a variety of craft and food vendors set up throughout the day. Enjoy live music by the Zachary Grant Band 7-10 p.m. during the Bayfront Beats summer concert series.
Alongside the event, fishermen will gather for the Elite Redfish Series Champion’s Cup Tour. Teams will launch at sunrise and weigh-in at approximately 3 p.m.
Wildes said the lodge hopes to attract a big crowd. There is no admission fee, and no alcohol will be sold.
“This is an event geared to be family-friendly, so children are definitely welcome. We want to bring everyone together to have fun,” he said. “We need to breathe and mingle in a fun atmosphere as a community, and who doesn’t love tacos, games, car shows, crafts, and music with an opportunity to see who makes the best tacos?”
Taco’s n’ Tunes is still seeking vendors and cook-off judges. For more information about participating in the event or Masonry in general, contact Wildes at 469-348-3380 or rawildes@yahoo.com.
Masonry was established in Calhoun County in 1848. The Masons provide scholarships and participate in other programs throughout the year, such as the Fantastic Teeth Program, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Brown Santa and Port Lavaca Police Department Blue Santa programs, and more.
Masonic Lodge #36 welcomes anyone to come and enjoy a meal and fellowship. The meeting will follow, which is reserved for Masons only. Lavaca Lodge meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
“We have members of our community that have been Masons for more than 50 or 60 years,” said Wildes. “We actually have one member who will be celebrating his 75th anniversary of being a Mason in January of next year. If men, age 18 or over, are interested in Masonry, I would give them their first piece of advice; speak to a Master Mason. We are always willing to accept good men into our organization. We attempt to make our largest contributions by living our lives in such a manner that it can provide a much-needed positive example by sharing through our actions the virtues of honesty, morality, integrity, and tolerance.”