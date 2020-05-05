Everyone who owns taxable property in Calhoun County will soon be receiving a “Notice of Appraised Value” from the Calhoun County Appraisal District.
The appraisal district will begin mailing residential and commercial notices on April 30th, 2020. General business personal property, mineral, industrial, utility & industrial personal property notices will follow at a later date. Local taxing units will use the appraisal district’s value to set your 2020 property tax rates.
Each taxing unit develops a budget and uses the overall net taxable value to establish a tax rate. The tax rate is then applied to your net taxable value to determine the amount of taxes that you owe each year.
State law requires county appraisal districts to notify property owners about changes in their property’s value. Property is valued as of January 1 of each year. The notice also contains important information about the location, ownership and exemptions that have been applied to the property. It must include an estimate of 2020 taxes by local taxing units. The estimate included on the notice of value is based upon the 2019 tax rates. The actual 2020 tax rates, which may be higher or lower, will be adopted later this year by each taxing unit. The appraisal district does not set the tax rate for any taxing jurisdiction.
You have the right to appeal or protest to the Appraisal Review Board (ARB), any action taken by the chief appraiser, appraisal district or ARB that applies to and adversely affects you (Sec. 41.41 Texas Property Tax Code). Protests can be filed by mail, email, fax or otherwise and delivered to the Calhoun County Appraisal District. Protests must identify the property, property owner, nature of the protest, be in writing and should be signed and dated. The ARB is an independent panel of citizens responsible for hearing and settling property owner protests. The “Notice of Appraised Value” will include instructions on how and when to file a protest, a protest form and the Comptroller’s Property Tax Protest and Appeal Procedures. The deadline for filing a protest with the ARB is usually May 15th or 30 days after the appraisal district mailed you a “Notice of Appraised Value”, whichever is later. Most notices will be mailed April 30, 2020. For additional information please call the Calhoun County Appraisal District at: 361-552-4560.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s publication, Property Taxpayer Remedies, explains in detail how to protest your property appraisal, what issues the ARB can consider and what to expect during a protest hearing. The publication also discusses the option of taking your case to court or entering into binding arbitration if you are dissatisfied with the outcome of your ARB hearing. There are also videos available on the District’s website, www.calhouncad.org and the Comptroller’s website explaining how to protest a property. Property Tax Protest and Appeal Procedures, is available online at www.calhouncad.org and on the Comptroller’s website at www.window.state.tx.us/taxinfo/proptax/ or by calling the Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division at (800) 252-9121, ext. 2.