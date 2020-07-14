With the first day of school less than 30 days away for Calhoun County ISD, the Texas Education Agency announced public health guidelines for the return to school in a press release issued Tuesday, July 7.
The TEA in its press release, released “a comprehensive guideline” for students to return in the fall, and they are “prioritizing” the health and safety of the students “while ensuring that students receive quality instruction, whether they choose to learn in a safe on-campus environment or remotely.”
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in the press release, the number one priority is the “health and safety” of the students, teachers, and staff.
“That is why the guidance laid out today will provide flexibility to both parents and districts to make decisions based on the ever-changing conditions of this public health crisis,” Morath said. “The state is and remains committed to providing a high-quality education to all Texas students while ensuring the health and safety of students, teachers, staff, and families.”
The TEA said in its press release that “all parents” can opt for remote learning or have their child “learn in school each day.”
“Parents that choose remote instruction for their student may be asked to commit to remote learning for a full grading period (e.g., six or nine weeks),” the TEA stated, “but will not have to make a commitment more than two weeks in advance, so they can make a decision based on the latest public health information.”
The TEA stated there would be health and safety procedures in place “to support student and teacher safety.”
All students, teachers, staff, and visitors coming to campus must be screened before being allowed to enter the campus, the TEA stated.
The TEA added that Governor Gregg Abbott’s most recent executive order requires a mask to be worn while inside the campus and school districts “to follow any forthcoming executive orders issued by the governor.”
Calhoun County ISD Superintendent Larry Nichols talked about the TEA’s health guidelines for the 2021 school year.
Nichols also talked about how the district is preparing for the new school year.
“Given the current status on where things are in our area, securing a comfortable mask or face shield for a student would be an important thing to do,” Nichols said. “We’ll create distance as much possible.”
Nichols stated that temperatures will be checked for students and adults as they come to the campuses.
Assistance Superintendents Kelly Taylor and Maggie Hernandez and the district have been preparing for the fall, and Nichols talked about how everyone is working hard.
Nichols said that Hernandez has been working on the “curriculum aspect” for the 2020-21 school year and “how to make it work.”
“There’s going also going to be a remote learning option if a parent wants to keep their student at home for a period of time,” Nichols said.
Nichols said Taylor is working on the safety aspect as well for personnel and securing teachers and other staff members “that’ll be ready to roll” on the first day of school.
The district will be cleaning and will have plenty of hand sanitizer for the first day of school, Nichols said.
“We already have the germ blast type system where you can come in and disinfect a room or campus very quickly and so forth,” Nichols said.
The first day of school kicks off in Calhoun County Tuesday, August 11.