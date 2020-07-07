On Tuesday July 7, 2020, Texas Game Warden Ben Bailey was patrolling for water-safety enforcement on Lavaca Bay in Calhoun County. During this patrol, Game Warden Bailey responded to a call from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office dispatch that a young child, approximately 6 years of age, was in distress and floating on a small inner tube in Lavaca Bay. The young girl and her grandmother were swimming at Magnolia Beach when the grandmother called 911 to report that her granddaughter had been swept away due to the high wind and waves. Game Warden Bailey acted swiftly and was able to locate the child approximately 1200 yards from the beach and drifting in the Matagorda shipping channel. The young girl was thankful when Game Warden Bailey rescued her and as soon as she was pulled out of the water, she greeted him with a big hug. The young girl was immediately taken to shore to be reunited with her family and was evaluated by Calhoun County EMS.
Texas Game Warden Rescues Young Girl on Raft in Lavaca Bay
