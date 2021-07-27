The Heritage Center menu for the week of Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 5, is as follows:
Monday, Aug. - Ground beef and Spanish rice, buttered corn, broccoli, wheat roll and applesauce.
Tuesday, Aug. 3 - Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, wheat roll and cherry cheesecake.
Wednesday, Aug. 4 – Chicken salad on wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, melon, Sun Chips and Oreo Fluff.
Thursday, Aug. 5 – Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll and chocolate cake.
Friday, Aug. 6 - Chili cheese dog, tater tots, celery and carrot sticks and sliced pears.
Local seniors, age 60 and over, are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.