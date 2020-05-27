The Heritage Center will begin serving lunch Monday, June 1. The menu for the week of May 18 through June 5 is as follows:
Monday, June 1 - Broccoli and cheese soup, baked potato, crackers and grapes.
Tuesday, June 2 - Carne guisada, flour tortilla, calabaza squash, pinto beans and soapapilla cheesecake.
Wednesday, June 3 - Tuna noodle casserole, green beans, wheat roll and banana pudding with wafers.
Thursday, June 4 - Beef roast, barley mushroom casserole, roasted carrots, wheat roll and chocolate sheet cake.
Friday, June 5 - Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, egg roll, sweet and sour sauce, sautéed cabbage and peach and blueberry cup.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.