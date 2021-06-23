The Heritage Center menu for the week of June 21 through June 25 is as follows:
Monday, June 28 - Creamy baked tortellini with chicken, tomato, onion and cucumber salad, garlic bread and yogurt with granola.
Tuesday, June 29 - Chicken Parmesan, angel hair pasta, green beans, garlic bread and pineapple upside down cake.
Wednesday, June 30 -
Chicken Ratatouille with pasta, buttered corn and Ambrosia Salad.
Thursday, July 1 - Crispy oven baked chicken, baked potato, stewed okra and tomatoes, wheat roll and strawberry shortcake.
Friday, July 2 - Ham and cheese sandwich, lettuce and tomato, celery and carrot sticks, chips and ice cream.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.