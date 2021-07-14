The Heritage Center menu for the week of July 19 through July 23 is as follows:
Monday, July 19 - Chicken Alfredo, corn, salad, bread stick and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, July 20 - Carne Guisada, Calabaza squash, pinto beans, flour tortilla and cake with sprinkles.
Wednesday, July 21 - Tuna noodle casserole, green beans, Hawaiian roll and banana pudding.
Thursday, July 22 - Shepperd’s pie, salad and cookie.
Friday, July 23 - Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, egg roll, sautéed cabbage and banana.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.