The Heritage Center menu for the week of July 26 through July 30 is as follows:
Monday, July 26 - Beef tips, herbed orzo, baked spinach, salad and sliced bread.
Tuesday, July 27 - Roasted chicken quarter, cornbread dressing, zucchini, wheat roll and cherry crisp.
Wednesday, July 28 - Pork chops with mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, salad and Oreo Fluff.
Thursday, July 29 - Chopped beef steak, rice, sautéed greens, biscuit and peach cobbler.
Friday, July 30 - Baked fish, broccoli and rice casserole, roasted carrots and blueberries and peaches.