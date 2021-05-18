The Heritage Center menu for the week of May 24 through May 28 is as follows:
Monday, May 24 - Baked chicken thighs, Normandy vegetables, wheat roll, peach and blueberries.
Tuesday, May 25 - Barbecue sausage, baked beans, sautéed cabbage, sliced bread and pineapple upside down cake.
Wednesday, May 26 - Chicken salad on wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, Sun Chips and chocolate mousse.
Thursday, May 27 - Spaghetti with meat sauce, roasted carrots, garlic bread and caramel apple cake.
Friday, May 28 - Hamburger with all the trimmings, potato chips, watermelon and ice cream.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.