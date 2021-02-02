The Heritage Center menu for the week of Feb. 8 through Feb. 12 is as follows:
Monday, Feb. 8 - Chicken with rice, pinto beans, stir fry vegetables, tortilla and ice cream.
Tuesday, Feb. 9 - Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, baked squash, biscuit and brownies.
Wednesday, Feb. 10 - Rosemary garlic pork loin, collard greens, black eyed peas, cornbread and cookies.
Thursday, Feb. 11 - Braised flank steak, rice pilaf, roasted carrots, cucumber and tomato salad and white cake.
Friday, Feb. 12 - Chicken Parmesan bake, corn, salad, wheat roll and peaches.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.