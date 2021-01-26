The Heritage Center menu for the week of Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 is as follows:
Monday, Feb. 1 - Chicken broccoli rice casserole, salad, wheat roll and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday, Feb. 2 - Jamaican Jerk Chicken, golden rice, sautéed cabbage, Hawaiian roll and peach cobbler.
Wednesday, Feb. 3 - Garlic chicken, potatoes Au Gratin, salad, bread stick and Oreo Fluff.
Thursday, Feb. 4 -Beef pot roast, new potatoes, carrots, sliced bread and bread pudding.
Friday, Feb. 5 - Chicken Alfredo, fettuccine pasta, oven roasted zucchini, garlic bread and sliced pears.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.