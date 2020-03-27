Memorial Medical Center in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management is reporting the third positive test result for COVID-19 in the area. The patient is a resident of Calhoun County, and has been instructed to self-quarantine at home.
Memorial Medical Center was informed of the test results on the morning of Friday, March 27, 2020. Patient identifiers on any confirmed cases will not be released to protect the patients’ rights. We realize there are citizens who feel they need to know more specific details of the confirmed positive cases. At this point, we have evidence that there is community spread of COVID-19 in our area, and the specific locations and demographics of these patients is not necessary information that the public needs in order to protect themselves. With community spread, all areas of the county should be considered a possible source of exposure, and we should all be staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home, and practicing the hygiene measures that have been discussed previously.
All close contacts of the confirmed positive cases have been or will be notified and monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services.