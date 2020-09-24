Tips for Buying or Selling During a Pandemic

One of the curious effects of COVID-19 has been on personal savings rates. People who’ve kept their jobs are spending less and saving more, bringing their dream of home ownership a bit closer. Additionally, many people who rent are getting interested in updating their spaces, and the desire to DIY also grows as renters become owners and owners look to move to a different home. If you’re selling, your marketing tactics may need to change, but there is still a market for your home.
Show Off Your Space and Light: Online Listing Photos
You want to show off the flexibility of your home, not your belongings. Before the realtor comes, make sure you declutter. If you haven’t already been decluttering, start with three simple containers. In each room, you’ll need
a box with markers and tape. In here, store what you want to keep
a white trash bag, for items you want to sell or donate
a black trash bag, for garbage
If you’re planning to sell things as you prep to move, understand that this can take time. You’ll make more selling individual garments on Poshmark or eBay, but you’ll get rid of things faster on ThredUp as they maintain your inventory.
Consider renting a storage unit for large items that you plan to take with you. For example, if you’re downsizing from a 4 bedroom house to a 2 bedroom house, keep two bedroom sets and sell the other two as you empty your home to list it.
De-Personalize Before the Video Tour
As you empty rooms, take things off the wall in preparation of patching and painting. Take a serious look at the flooring and window treatments in each room. Are they of new quality? If not, consider replacing them, or at least getting them thoroughly cleaned. You’ll want to leave some furniture in each space for staging, but family photos and the accent wall color in your living room may need to be taken out of the equation before you list the house.
Your end goal, once you finish decluttering and de-personalizing, is that each space be move-in ready. Avoid showing a home with old, stained carpet or holes in the walls. Most new buyers are happy to choose a new wall-paint color, but flooring that has to be replaced before they can move in may send them looking for another home. Choose neutral shades for walls and floors, and make window treatments simple and easily added to. A tidy and simply decorated room will look great on the photos and on the video tour.
Sanitation Ideas
Keep containers of sanitizing wipes and a small trash can near each door. Leavecloset doors open and lights on throughout the home so visitors don’t have to touch surfaces. Be prepared for the idea that not everyone coming into your home will choose to (or be able to) wear a mask. When they’ve left, wear your mask and travel through each space, wiping down shared surfaces including
light switches and plates
faucets and bathroom fixtures
door handles
Market Your Home with a Professional
There are many things you can do in your home to keep costs down, but selling it on your own is not a good choice unless you have history in the real estate world. Your real estate professional has ateam backing them and knows how to market your home to the right buyers. They also have access to professionals who can help potential buyers get funding and can even connect you with a pool of investment buyers if your home is a good rental candidate.
Final Thoughts
COVID-19 has changed many facets of our lives, and home ownership is one of them. If you’re considering selling, understand that timelines will be shortened. For your sanity and safety, declutter and start the packing process with an eye toward moving quickly once you’re ready to show. Buyers want to make their decision quickly and get settled in as much as you want to avoid lingering on the market. Be ready to get moving once you list your home.