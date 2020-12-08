The Christmas Spirit arrived in the City of Port Lavaca last Friday night with the annual Christmas Parade on Main Street.
Many people gathered on the sidewalks of Main Street, from Port Lavaca and elsewhere, all having a front-row seat to see the many spectacled holiday-themed floats of members of the community.
Lisa Dennis, of Katy, stopped in Port Lavaca with her husband and noticed there was going to be a parade in town and decided to watch.
“It’s the first time that we’ve seen it, and we saw that it was down here, and it was like, let’s go,” Dennis said.
Coming from Katy, this was the first time Dennis had seen a small-town parade, and she was impressed by the turnout.
“I’ve never been to a small-town parade before, so this is my first time,” Dennis said. “It’s just amazing to see how many people are out here.”
“A Christmas of Hope” was the theme of the parade and with 2020 not going well for many people around the world, this brings hope, Dennis said.
“I think this provides hope. I mean earlier today we found out our daughter can’t come home for Christmas out of California,” Dennis said, “so, this [parade] was helping our mood.”
Many of the locals were impressed by the parade and how Main Street was in the holiday spirit, and Johnny Rivera and his son, Leonard, both of Port Lavaca, praised the Chamber of Commerce.
“I think it was a really good deal because it got everyone out, brings everyone’s spirits back up, and celebrates a new year coming,” Rivera said.
Rivera added the one thing he’s looking forward to for the holidays is “love” and people being able to reunite.
Twelve-year-old Leonard Rivera talked about the parade, and he said it was great but different from different years.
Santa Claus made an appearance in Friday’s parade, and Rivera said he’s ready for Christmas this year.
“I am looking forward to the holidays, everybody getting together,” Rivera said.
Parade winners are as follows:
Commercial: first place, Marvelous Gardens.
Non-commercial first place: Calhoun County Fair Pageant; second place, YMCA; third place, Caballerangos.
School: first place, Calhoun High School Band; second place, FFA; third place, varsity football.
Club: first place, The Pageant Zone; second place, Masonic Lodge; third place, Low Impression Car and Truck.
Best overall entry: Masonic Lodge
Seadrift
The Seadrift Chamber of Commerce will host its Christmas Festivities Saturday, December 12, with a Golf Cart Scavenger Hunt at noon, Holiday activities in the Seadrift Civic Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and a Christmas Parade on the Bayfront at 6 p.m.
Point Comfort
The City of Point Comfort will begin its festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, with the annual tree lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa Claus at Lamar Shopping Center.