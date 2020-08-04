The COVID-19 pandemic did not discourage two-year-old Baby Miss Calhoun County 2019 Riley Hope Salinas from helping her fellow community members.
The toddler and her mother originally planned to host a food drive before Riley’s reign was over in March. However, the pandemic caused them to change their plans. Instead of canceling the benefit, the toddler baby miss and her mother set up shop in the front yard of their home for a “drive-by” food drive.
“We did it in our driveway with her little pink picnic table with a sign and her mini H.E.B. grocery baskets while she attends Ladybug Daycare,” said her mother, Bianca Salinas. “So many people have stopped and donated. When she gets home, she is so excited and starts organizing the food.”
The toddler is not a stranger to community service events. In November of 2019, Riley collected three big boxes of food to donate to the Calhoun Community Ministries Food Pantry. She has donated stuffed animals to The Harbor Children’s Alliance and Victims Center and participated in several bake sales. With her mother, father, Derek Salinas, and brother Gabriel, the family is also very involved with the autism community.