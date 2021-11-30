The bid for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s National Recreational Trails grant project was approved during a special meeting of the Port Lavaca City Council on Nov. 22.
The council awarded a base bid of $426,173 plus Alternate 1 for $115,493 for a total of $542,666 to Matagorda Construction & Materials, who was the low bidder of four bids received. An additional $41,900 was approved from the general fund to be added to the $500,766 already set aside for the project.
Alternate 1 includes pavement improvements from the Phase 1 raised walkway to Veterans Memorial across the entrance.
Also, the council approved change order No. 2 for the Southern Pacific Railroad Depot for $46,847 out of general fund reserves - $17,425 for west end foundation repairs and $9,858 for extension of the deck area.
Also, the council took no action after the presentation of the final report from AECOM on the city’s water supply feasibility study.