Travis Middle School spelling bee winner Lucas Lee had fun in Washington, D.C., even if he didn’t win the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee.
“The best thing was meeting new friends and exploring Washington, D.C.,” he said. “It was a huge hotel and we had so many activities that we could do every single day.” This included visiting museums and the U.S. Capitol.
Lee earned the right to go to the national bee, which was May 30-June 1, after winning the district meet on the word supremacy and correctly spelled interrogative at the Regional Spelling Bee.
Unfortunately, garbology got the better of him in the third round of the national bee.
“I was overthinking it a bit,” he said.
Lee said when he got the definition and it meant the study of garbage, he thought it was spelled with an A so he changed the “o” to an “a.”
“I was pretty nervous, but also excited to meet Dr. [Jacques A.] Bailly. Everyone knew him,” he said.
Lee spelled herodotean in the first round to move into the second round, which was a vocabulary round, where he got the word corrosive.
“The second round, there’s a vocabulary word, so I would have to not just know to spell it, but know the definition. So this way it could help in our daily lives,” he said.
After getting the definition correct, he moved into the next round, where he got the word garbology.
Dr. Bailly has been the pronouncer for the bee since 2003.
Lee prepared for the bee with the help of his parents and an app that would allow him to test himself.
“If my parents are busy and they can’t help test me so it will just be by myself so it was pretty convenient,” he said.
Lee, who was moved up a grade and will be in the eighth grade next year, is still deciding if he wants to do it another time.
“If I do, it will take a lot of time and effort, but then I’ll be able to go to Washington, D.C., so I’m still deciding,” he said.
He is also a part of the TMS robotics team.
A piece of advice he offers to fellow spellers is to try not to be too nervous.
“You might not have been lucky or probably was just too nervous,” he said. “So in competitions, don’t be so nervous and just be yourself and try as hard as you can.